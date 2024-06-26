Shelby's $140,000 Supercharged F-150 Makes 785 HP for 2024
The legendary fiddlers at Shelby American are back with a new upgraded variant of the Ford F-150 for the 2024 model year. Known as the 2024 Shelby F-150, this limited-production take on the American icon arrives with as much as 785 hp thanks to its available supercharged engine. Here’s everything we know about the hopped-up pickup.
Every 2024 Shelby F-150 starts life off as a Lariat-trimmed, SuperCrew-bodied pickup with four-wheel drive. The trucks all come equipped with Ford’s 5.0-liter V-8 engine, which provides 400 hp and 410 lb-ft in F-150 spec. Should that not be enough grunt, Shelby is also offering a supercharger package for the pickup, which includes goodies like a Gen 5 Whipple blower finished in Ford Racing blue, a high-performance intake with a carbon fiber intake tube, upgraded fuel injectors to handle the added power, and a new exhaust system develop alongside Borla specifically for Shelby products. The team at Shelby American says that these tweaks are enough to help the F-150 produce a ludicrous 785 hp on 93 octane fuel. For reference, Ford’s own supercharged V-8 pickup in the Raptor R only provides 720 hp and 640 lb-ft of torque. The supercharged package is also only available as a post-title option, and cannot be directly ordered in states that abide by California Air Resources Board (CARB) standards.
The upgrades continue from there, as the 2024 Shelby F-150 also receives a suite of suspension adjustments. The trucks forgo their stock setup in favor of FOX 2.5 race series shocks, complete with internal bypass tech. A Shelby by BDS lift kit brings three extra inches of height, while rear traction bars help keep that monstrous output contained. Every model also wears an exclusive set of 22-inch Shelby wheels, which come wrapped in beefier 35-inch all-terrain tires. The truck adopts several visual elements, including new fender flares, a Shelby dual intake hood, upgraded running boards, and a carbon fiber trim package. The interior also benefits from Shelby touches, including billet pedals, bespoke floor mats, and a serialized plaque on the center console.
Shelby American only plans to build 800 of these trucks for the U.S. market, but international sales can be accomplished through a registered distributor. They don’t come cheap, however, with the naturally aspirated pickup carrying a starting price of $130,000. The supercharged versions will start at $139,995. Last year’s Raptor R model carried a starting price around $110,000 including destination, for what that is worth. Of course, when the name Shelby is affixed to the front of a vehicle, people don’t seem to have much problem ponying up.
