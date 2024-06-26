Shelby's $140,000 Supercharged F-150 Makes 785 HP for 2024

Shelby American

The legendary fiddlers at Shelby American are back with a new upgraded variant of the Ford F-150 for the 2024 model year. Known as the 2024 Shelby F-150, this limited-production take on the American icon arrives with as much as 785 hp thanks to its available supercharged engine. Here’s everything we know about the hopped-up pickup.

Every 2024 Shelby F-150 starts life off as a Lariat-trimmed, SuperCrew-bodied pickup with four-wheel drive. The trucks all come equipped with Ford’s 5.0-liter V-8 engine, which provides 400 hp and 410 lb-ft in F-150 spec. Should that not be enough grunt, Shelby is also offering a supercharger package for the pickup, which includes goodies like a Gen 5 Whipple blower finished in Ford Racing blue, a high-performance intake with a carbon fiber intake tube, upgraded fuel injectors to handle the added power, and a new exhaust system develop alongside Borla specifically for Shelby products. The team at Shelby American says that these tweaks are enough to help the F-150 produce a ludicrous 785 hp on 93 octane fuel. For reference, Ford’s own supercharged V-8 pickup in the Raptor R only provides 720 hp and 640 lb-ft of torque. The supercharged package is also only available as a post-title option, and cannot be directly ordered in states that abide by California Air Resources Board (CARB) standards.

Shelby American

The upgrades continue from there, as the 2024 Shelby F-150 also receives a suite of suspension adjustments. The trucks forgo their stock setup in favor of FOX 2.5 race series shocks, complete with internal bypass tech. A Shelby by BDS lift kit brings three extra inches of height, while rear traction bars help keep that monstrous output contained. Every model also wears an exclusive set of 22-inch Shelby wheels, which come wrapped in beefier 35-inch all-terrain tires. The truck adopts several visual elements, including new fender flares, a Shelby dual intake hood, upgraded running boards, and a carbon fiber trim package. The interior also benefits from Shelby touches, including billet pedals, bespoke floor mats, and a serialized plaque on the center console.

Story continues

Shelby American

Shelby American only plans to build 800 of these trucks for the U.S. market, but international sales can be accomplished through a registered distributor. They don’t come cheap, however, with the naturally aspirated pickup carrying a starting price of $130,000. The supercharged versions will start at $139,995. Last year’s Raptor R model carried a starting price around $110,000 including destination, for what that is worth. Of course, when the name Shelby is affixed to the front of a vehicle, people don’t seem to have much problem ponying up.

Shelby American

You Might Also Like