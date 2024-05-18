Tesla Cybertuck Woes, EV Fears And Union Action In This Week's News Roundup

Photo: Sean Gallup (Getty Images), Apu Gomes / Stringer (Getty Images), Tesla, Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu (Getty Images), Mitsubishi, Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Stellantis, Image: Uncredited (AP), Screenshot: MotorTrend via YouTube, Hertz Car Sales

Parking lots full of Tesla vehicles are becoming impossible to ignore as the electric automaker seemingly can’t sell enough cars and trucks to match its rate of production. According to its own figures, the electric automaker produced 46,561 more vehicles than it delivered to customers during the first quarter of 2024. Where are all these cars going? Parking lots at its factories, malls and airports. - Ryan Erik King Read More

What is Elon Musk praying about here? Wrong answers only. - Photo: Apu Gomes / Stringer (Getty Images)

Elon Musk fired the head of Tesla’s Supercharger department late last month, along with her entire 500-person team. It was a confusing decision that raised more questions than answers, especially considering that Musk had recently convinced every other automaker to agree to make their electric vehicles compatible with Tesla’s chargers. Assuming Reuters’ latest report is accurate, though, firing the Supercharger team wasn’t a business decision or a shift in strategy. It was simply Musk getting mad at someone for pushing back on what he was asking for and punishing the entire team as part of his tantrum. - Collin Woodard Read More

Photo: Tesla

We’re not exactly the biggest fans of the Tesla Cybertruck. Aside from being a 7,000-pound monstrosity that was apparently designed without crumple zones, its frunk has a taste for fingers, its doors could slice your leg open and simply taking it through a car wash could brick your brand-new $100,000 truck. As more people get their hands on Cybertrucks, we’re also getting more behind-the-scenes looks at exactly how these trucks are built and a look at some of the problems they come with. - Collin Woodard Read More

This isn’t Carter’s CyberTruck, but they all look the same, so it doesn’t matter - Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu (Getty Images)

Love them or hate them, Tesla Cybertrucks garner a whole lot of attention, and apparently, one guy who bought his stainless steel behemoth didn’t realize that. A Cybertruck owner in Portland, Maine – one of the more liberal and chill cities in America – has been bombarded with reactions (both good and bad) to his new truck, and he’s not really a fan. - Andy Kalmowitz Read More

Image: Uncredited (AP)

The “California Stop,” also known as the “California Roll,” is the act of not coming to a full and complete stop at a stop sign. Whatever it’s called where you live, it’s illegal and can get you a $200+ ticket and can land you in hot water with your driving record when it’s issued by an agency with authority. One California agency however, with no type of traffic authority has been issuing thousands of rolling stop tickets by secretly recording drivers. - Lawrence Hodge Read More

When Tesla showed the Cybertruck beating a Porsche 911 down a drag strip while towing another Porsche 911, everyone who knew anything about cars was a bit, well, skeptical. As more information came out and YouTubers did deep dives on whether or not the results shown by Tesla were actually possible, it turned out that it probably wasn’t. Now though, we’ve got even more proof that Tesla’s video (while a brilliant piece of marketing) was indeed a bit (read: completely) fugazi. - Andy Kalmowitz Read More

Screenshot: Hertz Car Sales

Hertz gambled and lost when it placed its big EV bet on Tesla a few years ago. It was a chance for the rental car company to shake up the industry, instead the company bought 30,000 Teslas, got scared away by depreciation and expensive repairs and now wants to get rid of them. While all those used Teslas looked to be great used car deals, it turns out high mileage EVs that were formerly rentals are horrible to own as New York Magazine reported. - Lawrence Hodge Read More

Photo: Mitsubishi

The ubiquitous 0-to-60 test has become a standardized measure of a vehicle’s performance chops among industry pros and car meet aficionados, but that singular measurement doesn’t paint the full picture of a car’s character. On the road and even on the race track it’s more likely that a car’s 5-to-60 mile per hour results, or rolling start results, reveal more about a cars real-world performance. In a recent study, Car and Driver compared vehicles’ 0-to-60 mph times and 5-to-60 mph times to determine which cars had the least difference between the two results, and thus the most responsive powertrains, and the reverse. - Logan Carter Read More

You can’t park an EV just anywhere, apparently. - Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

The parking situation at hospitals in the UK is one of the biggest complaints British people have. Sure, their doctors visits won’t leave them in financial ruin, but they sure as hell won’t come with free or ample parking. Now, one driver in the country has found a new hospital parking drama to complain about after they were turned away from a garage over fears that their electric car could burst into flames. - Owen Bellwood Read More

Photo: Stellantis

UAW President Shawn Fain called out Stellantis as being “pathetic” in a recent Facebook live broadcast event for United Auto Workers union members. The multi-national automaker conglomerate recently fired scores of full-time workers from its Warren Assembly plant where the Ram 1500 and Jeep Wagoneer are built. Further engineering, tech, and software jobswere cut across the first quarter of 2024, as the company hopes to replace them with lower-salary engineers from Morocco, India, and Brazil, according to Automotive News. - Bradley Brownell Read More

