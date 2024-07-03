Tesla introduces new car accessory to expand versatility of models — just another way the automaker is changing the game

The automotive industry is constantly changing and improving. As electric vehicles continue to surge in the shift to electrification, developments have emerged to make the shift more versatile and comfortable.

Clean technology and automotive industry trailblazer Tesla has announced a camping air mattress for the Tesla Model Y to make the vehicle feel more like home for those long drives, as Not a Tesla App reported.

Tesla's OEM air mattress was designed to accommodate the Tesla Model Y — an efficient EV that can save over $5,000 in fuel costs over five years compared to the average new vehicle, per Tesla — by fitting within the vehicle's lower trunk and rear half whenever the seats are folded down. The mattress is versatile, fitting with a five or seven-seat configuration.

The material used to design the versatile mattress is a high-density foam wrapped in waterproof polyester, as reported by Not a Tesla App. This newly developed accessory adds to Tesla's push to expand the capabilities provided by EVs.

Tesla has led the way for EVs in the mainstream in the United States, selling 325,291 models in last year's opening six months. In 2024, the Tesla Model Y gained immense recognition by earning the "top safety pick +" award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

This has encouraged the company to roll out enhancements to existing EVs, such as the Tesla Model S Plaid, which can reach speeds of 190 miles per hour, and to invest $76 million in wireless electric vehicle charging technology.

EVs offer benefits for both companies and consumers. One of the most significant advantages is the reduction in harmful pollution, such as nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide, as EVs release no tailpipe pollution. This positive impact on public health prevents conditions such as asthma in children.

Cost efficiency has made EVs appealing to consumers as well. Drivers of EVs tend to spend significantly less on fuel and maintenance compared to those with traditional gas-powered cars. Additionally, the cost of electricity to charge an EV is typically much lower than the price of gasoline.

"We have updated our future vehicle line-up to accelerate the launch of new models ahead of our previously communicated start of production in the second half of 2025," Tesla told Axios, signaling the company's plans for innovation with their EVs in the upcoming year.

While the Tesla air mattress is currently sold out in the North American Tesla store as of June 28, it was designed with instructions in languages where Tesla has a presence, suggesting an international launch in time. Meanwhile, you can get notified when it's restocked here.

"I can't wait to experience the relaxation and flexibility of this in the future," one Reddit user said.

