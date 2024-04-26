Tesla recalled its vehicles, but Autopilot crashes kept happening: feds

The Tesla dashboard Chicago Tribune / Getty

Feds are investigating whether Tesla's 2023 Autopilot recall worked.

In December, Tesla recalled 2 million Autopilot-equipped vehicles with a software update.

The NHTSA said crashes still happened, even after the recall.

Tesla recalled more than 2 million vehicles last year over crashes involving its Autopilot program.

But did the recall work? Crashes kept happening, the feds say, and now they're investigating.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Friday it's opening up a fresh probe over the "crash events."

The NHTSA said that Autopilot issues had played an apparent role in "at least 13 crashes."

In at least one of those cases, someone died, the NHTSA said.