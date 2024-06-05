Toyota Recalls 102,000 Tundra and LX Models

toyota

Toyota is issuing a recall for Toyota Tundra and Lexus LX SUVs powered by the turbocharged 3.4-liter V6 that were manufactured from November 2021 to February 2023.



According to the recall notice, manufacturing debris was not properly cleaned out during the engine’s manufacturing process, and can cause premature bearing failure.

Toyota is working on a remedy for affected vehicles.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, this recall affects vehicles equipped with the V35A engines that were roughly manufactured from November 2021 to about February 2023. In terms of model years, that translates to 2022-2023 Lexus LX models and 2022-2023 Toyota Tundra models that are affected.

The possible engine debris could make its way through these engines and can “lead to potential engine knocking, engine rough running, engine no start and/or a loss of motive power. A loss of motive power while driving at higher speeds can increase the risk of a crash,” according to a release from Toyota.

If you happen to own a Tundra or LX built outside of that date range, you’re in some luck. According to the NHTSA recall report, the manufacturing process for these engines was improved to better clear any debris left over from the machining process.

As for those that do fall inside this manufacturing window, Toyota is currently working on a remedy for the problem. The recall report also outlines that Toyota doesn’t know how many of the 102,000 recalled vehicles are affected by this possible manufacturing defect.

If you’re unsure if your Tundra or LX was built in this window, Toyota is planning on notifying owners of affected vehicles by July 29. Or, if you want to know sooner, or if your vehicle has any other open recall notices, you can always head to the Toyota and Lexus recall portal, or use the recall tool on the NHTSA website.

