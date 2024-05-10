Upgrading Your Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS to Manthey Spec Will Only Cost $53,946

Porsche

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is already one of the company's most extreme cars ever, but GT and RS are only two of the brand's three badges indicating how radical and track-focused a car can be. The third is Manthey Racing, the Porsche-owned racing team that develops factory-approved kits taking these cars a level further. Porsche already announced that the ultimate Cayman would get one last Summer, and now that Manthey kit can be yours in the U.S. for a mere $53,946.

The package is not exactly a bargain, but the Manthey kit adds another layer of performance and intensity to an intense performance car. The kit doubles downforce at 124 MPH, thanks to extensive revision of the car's aerodynamic elements. Front spring rates are increased by 20 percent, the rear wing adds another level of adjustment, and the engine cover is reinforced to compensate for additional downforce.

Manthey kit-equipped GT4 RS models also get a unique inverted coilover suspension setup. That comes with struts that can be adjusted in four positions, plus rebound and compression stages that can be altered without tools. Steel brake lines come standard with the setup, too.

For an additional $5890, Porsche will also replace the car's front fender louvers and add a gurney flap to the rear spoiler. That brings downforce up another 4 percent, and brings the price for the whole kit up to $59,836. That is just $8500 below the MSRP of an entire base Cayman.

The kit brings the Cayman over the $200,000 mark, but it also cuts six seconds off the base car's Nürburgring time without adding any horsepower. That makes the car faster around the celebrated track than the brand's most recent hypercar, the Porsche 918. For what it's worth, Manthey kit-equipped cars will be available for driving programs at Porsche Experience Centers in both Atlanta and Los Angeles, so you can try out the car on track before committing to an expensive package of sweeping updates. Very sensible.

