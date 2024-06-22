Video: Boosted 2020 Silverado Make Serious Power on Dyno

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This might be the most powerful 2020 Chevy Silverado out there.

The debate between forced induction and an all-motor setup continues to divide automotive enthusiasts. Both sides present solid arguments, but if you're a fan of forced induction, chances are you're already familiar with ProCharger. This supercharger manufacturer has established a formidable reputation in the performance world, and their latest project involves a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado equipped with the ProCharger D-1X kit.

In a YouTube video by Fasterproms, we get an inside look at the journey of this boosted Silverado on the dyno. The tuning process was fraught with challenges, including issues with spark advance, fueling, and even the dyno itself. However, persistence paid off, and the results are nothing short of impressive. The shop believes they have created the most powerful 2020 Silverado on the road today.

After overcoming the various tuning hurdles, the Silverado produced a staggering 675 horsepower on the dyno. Fasterproms isn't finished fine-tuning this truck, so we can expect that figure to increase even further. It's worth noting that the truck runs on methanol, which some might consider an advantage. Regardless, we eagerly anticipate seeing how much more power this beast can generate in future tuning sessions.

ProCharger’s D series superchargers have been a staple in the industry for about two decades. Known for their reliability and potency, the new X generation of these centrifugal superchargers promises improved efficiency and power. When paired with the new Silverado, the results are simply astounding.

In addition to the Silverado, the video also features a tuned Cadillac CTS-V fitted with a Whipple supercharger, cam, and other enhancements. On the dyno, this Cadillac produces 823 wheel horsepower. After some minor tuning adjustments, Fasterproms managed to push its output close to 900 horsepower, showcasing their expertise and the potential of forced induction systems.

In conclusion, the boosted 2020 Silverado with the ProCharger D-1X kit is a testament to the power and efficiency of modern supercharging technology. As Fasterproms continues to refine this build, we can expect even more impressive performance figures in the near future. For those who appreciate raw power and engineering prowess, this Silverado is a must-watch.

