The Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX Is a 335 HP EV Performance Van

Volkswagen

For most of automotive history, the idea of a performance version of a Volkswagen microbus has seemed completely unnecessary. The whole point was to slow down and smell the flowers. Electric vehicles are a different genre, though, one where thousand horsepower trucks are not so uncommon. In that world, VW's stylish ID. Buzz needs a dual-motor option for buyers worried about 0-60 times.

Volkswagen

This is the Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX, a performance van for international markets. Like other GTX models, the quicker ID. Buzz delivers a moderate amount of power and a host of styling changes to an existing VW EV. Since this is a van, performance is still relatively modest: 335 hp from a dual-motor setup, which provides enough power to reach 60 MPH in 6.5 seconds and hold to an electronically-limited top speed of 99 MPH.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like the basic ID. Buzz offered in Europe, the GTX is available in short and long wheelbase flavors and can pack either a 79 kWh or an 86 hWh battery. Both get all the styling tweaks you would expect from a performance-badged Volkswagen, including unique bumpers and seats.

Volkswagen

The GTX is one of many ID. Buzz options that will not be offfered in the U.S. market, but the same all-wheel-drive dual-motor powertrain will still make its way to America. That model will come with a longer wheelbase, three-row seating, and an 86 kWh battery. While it may not be quite as sporty as the shorter wheelbase GTX Europe gets, it should still be enough to do well in Performance Van of the Year testing.

You Might Also Like