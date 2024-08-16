Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Watch Portland Police Hunt A Street Takeover Camaro From The Air

A street takeover crackdown has begun in Portland, Oregon of all places and it’s about time. For too long, lawless behavior like kids in cars taking over busy intersections at their whim has been tolerated. But now Portland Police are flexing their muscles while taking down street takeover suspects. The latest example shows a helicopter directing ground units as a takeover Camaro flees.

Instead of this being some huge, fairly organized takeover, the suspect vehicle just goes out into an intersection by itself and starts doing donuts just after midnight on August 4. The driver and his passengers have no idea a police chopper above sees everything from the start.

After the suspect driver is done, he pulls into a convenience store parking lot and that’s when we see dozens of pedestrians run over after they were apparently watching their buddy show off. While catching them would be nice, what police really want is the Camaro crew.

The helicopter tracks the muscle car as it speeds away, going into oncoming traffic lanes, passing other vehicles on the shoulder, speeding, and in general being reckless. While the driver might think the police are long gone, he obviously doesn’t realize a power up above is tracking is every turn.

By providing ground units with real time updates on the Camaro’s movements, the pilot helps an officer on the street successfully spike the getaway vehicle’s tires. That slows the suspects way down until they eventually park it in a residential area and take off on foot.

Police combed the area and found the driver hiding in someone’s yard, taking him into custody. We hope prosecutors didn’t cut him some sweet deal but instead he’s learning a hard lesson and being an example for all the other takeover dorks out there.

