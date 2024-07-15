Motorious Readers Get 2x Entries To Win This Porsche Cayman GT4

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Life begins at 9,000 rpm with the 2023 Porsche GT4 RS, a marvel of German engineering and excitement. This isn't just any car; it's a daringly different masterpiece, and now you have the chance to make it yours. Imagine holding the keys to this exclusive Porsche, a dream car for enthusiasts worldwide, by entering the Porsche Dream Giveaway. By donating to support a roster of great charities, you not only contribute to worthy causes but also stand a chance to win this spectacular vehicle.

If you're the lucky winner, the title of this 2023 Porsche GT4 RS will be signed over to you, and we'll even cover the prize taxes amounting to $47,000. The Porsche GT4 RS is renowned for its thrilling performance and unmatched precision. Powered by a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated boxer 6 engine from the Porsche 911 GT3, it can rocket from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds, with a top track speed of 196 mph.

This limited-production GT4 RS is finished in Arctic Gray, featuring a Race-Tex interior in Black with Deep Sea Blue stitching. It comes loaded with nearly every performance-enhancing option available, including the high-end Weissach package, Satin Indigo wheels, LED headlights, and a Light design package. High Gloss Black brake calipers and carbon fiber components, such as the hood, front fenders, seats, and rear wing, further distinguish this car from its peers.

Equipped with the RS package, this GT4 RS boasts the 911 GT3's formidable 4.0L boxer engine and 7-speed dual-clutch PDK automatic transmission. It also features larger brakes, a reduced weight of 49 pounds, wider front and rear tracks, and aerodynamic elements that generate up to 220 lbs. of downforce at 124 mph, setting it apart from the standard GT4 model.

This Porsche GT4 RS embodies the ultimate blend of look, speed, and prestige. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to own one of the world's best sports cars. Enter now by donating to support charities and make your Porsche ownership dream come true.

