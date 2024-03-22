1600 Veloce Is Selling a Phenomenal 467-Mile 2020 McLaren Speedtail on Bring a Trailer Premium

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

In the realm of supercars, few vehicles encapsulate the pinnacle of design and engineering quite like the McLaren Speedtail. With only 106 examples produced, this hypercar is as rare as it is exquisite. Currently up for grabs is a 2020 McLaren Speedtail, chassis number 97, presenting an exceptional opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts alike to own a piece of automotive excellence. This particular Speedtail, housed in North Salem, New York, boasts a mere 426 miles on the odometer, further amplifying its allure.

Finished in MSO-defined Burton Blue—a stunning £11k option—this Speedtail's carbon-fiber monocoque body glistens with titanium-infused gloss-finished carbon fiber accents, including the front splitter, rear diffuser, engine cover, and side skirts. The vehicle's aerodynamic prowess is highlighted by its teardrop profile, electrochromic glass cockpit canopy, and innovative features such as retractable rearview cameras and flexible carbon-fiber rear ailerons.

The interior of the Speedtail is a nod to the iconic McLaren F1, featuring a unique three-position seating arrangement with the driver centrally located. The cockpit is adorned in a two-tone blue and black leather scheme, with meticulous attention to detail evident in every stitch. The inclusion of electrochromic glass allows the driver to adjust the canopy's opacity, ensuring optimal visibility and comfort.

Under the hood lies a powerhouse—a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine paired with an electric motor, delivering a combined factory-rated output of 1,035 horsepower. This engine enables the Speedtail to reach speeds previously unheard of in a McLaren road car, achieving a top speed of 250 mph during testing at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

This McLaren Speedtail is not just a car; it is a testament to McLaren's relentless pursuit of perfection. Its blend of speed, innovation, and sheer beauty makes it one of the most desirable hypercars in the world. Now offered through dealer consignment with a build sheet, "show or display" paperwork, and a clean title, this Speedtail awaits its next custodian to continue its legacy of automotive supremacy.

