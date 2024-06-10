1938 Talbot-Lago T150 C Lago Spéciale Teardrop Coupé Up for Auction at Broad Arrow Auctions

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Don't miss your chance to own this iconic classic.

Broad Arrow Auctions is set to offer a rare and historically significant 1938 Talbot-Lago T150 C Lago Spéciale Teardrop Coupé by Figoni et Falaschi. This exceptional vehicle, ordered by the gentleman racer and banker Antoine Schumann, stands as a unique testament to automotive design and engineering. Schumann, seeking a replacement for his Bugatti Type 50, purchased the Talbot-Lago through the renowned Luigi Chinetti for 165,000 francs. The car, chassis number 90034, is the only Figoni Teardrop Coupé built on the T150 C Lago Spéciale chassis.

This Teardrop Coupé, with Figoni et Falaschi Design No. 9222, boasts a special-order body with features uniquely specified by Schumann. Among its accolades, the car was a class winner at the 1948 Belgian Grand Prix and the 24 Hours of Spa, further solidifying its status in automotive history. The car's provenance includes ownership by prominent French collectors, making it a highly desirable piece for enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Anthony Lago's journey to revive Automobiles Talbot-Darracq in 1933 led to the creation of this iconic vehicle. Upon taking control of the financially troubled company, Lago transformed it with his vision and energy. He streamlined the model range, focusing on high-performance and stylish designs, including the T150 Grand Sport, which debuted to much acclaim at the 1934 Paris Salon. The T150 C Lago Spéciale chassis, introduced in 1936, featured advanced engineering and elegant design, setting a new standard in the luxury sports car market.

The T150 C chassis, mechanically identical to the T150 C-SS, was extended to accommodate more elegant and harmoniously flowing body lines, ideal for closed body designs. This extended chassis allowed for a luxurious and spacious interior without compromising on performance. The Talbot-Lago T150 C was equipped with a 4.0-liter high-performance engine, producing 140 horsepower in road-going versions and up to 200 horsepower in racing configurations. The car's top speed of up to 200 km/h was extraordinary for its time.

The Figoni et Falaschi Teardrop Coupé design is renowned for its breathtaking beauty and timeless elegance. The streamlined body, known as the Goutte d'Eau or Teardrop, features smooth, flowing lines that are aesthetically perfect from any angle. The unique design of chassis 90034 includes a special chromed sweep spear, free-standing headlights, and a full sliding sunroof, among other bespoke details.

Schumann's ownership of this remarkable car lasted until the Nazi invasion of France in 1940. The car was hidden to avoid confiscation, and Schumann fled to Egypt, joining the French Resistance as a pilot. After the war, the car passed through several notable owners, including Freddy Damman, who raced it to victory in the 1948 Belgian Grand Prix. The car's continuous history includes a comprehensive restoration by RM Auto Restorations and its inclusion in prominent collections.

This 1938 Talbot-Lago T150 C Lago Spéciale Teardrop Coupé, offered by Broad Arrow Auctions, represents a rare opportunity to acquire a true masterpiece of automotive history. With its unique design, illustrious provenance, and exceptional condition, this vehicle is sure to captivate collectors and enthusiasts at the upcoming auction.

