1969 Mustang 427 Stroker: A Father-Son Masterpiece

It's a pro-touring hero.

In the world of muscle car restoration and modification, few stories are as heartwarming and impressive as that of Brandon DeFazio and his father Mike. Together, they transformed a 1969 Ford Mustang Fastback into a Pro-Touring legend, all without the help of professional builders. Their journey began in October 2012 and has been a testament to dedication, passion, and family bonding.

The 1969 Mustang Fastback was initially sought out by Brandon and Mike for local autocross events. Rather than opting for a meticulous restoration to its original 1960s glory, they decided on a restomod build. This approach allowed them to combine the classic appeal of the Mustang with modern performance enhancements. Given the car's outdated suspension and engine technology, this transformation was no small feat.

From Classic to Competitive: The Transformation

The build started with a complete overhaul of the powertrain. The Mustang is now powered by a 427C Stroker engine equipped with FAST EFI, providing robust performance and reliability. This powerhouse is paired with a TKO600 transmission, delivering smooth and efficient gear changes.

To ensure the car could handle the rigors of autocross, the suspension received a significant upgrade. The father-son duo installed a Mike Maier suspension system with JRi adjustable coilovers. This setup, combined with Wilwood disc brakes, ensures the Mustang handles like a modern sports car while maintaining its classic look.

Detailed Build Sheet:

Powertrain : 427C Stroker with FAST EFI

Transmission : TKO600

Rear End : 9″ Speedway Engineering Full Floating Rear End

Interior : Custom interior with MMI Custom 6-Point Roll Cage

Suspension : Mike Maier suspension, JRi adjustable coilovers

Brakes : Wilwood disc brakes

Wheels/Tires Front : 18″x10.5″ Forgeline wheels with 285/35/18 Michelin tires

Wheels/Tires Rear: 19″x12.5″ Forgeline wheels with 325/30/19 Michelin tires

A Unique Pro-Touring Build

The Mustang’s aesthetic remains true to its roots, with some modern touches to signify its transformed capabilities. The custom interior, including an MMI Custom 6-Point Roll Cage, ensures safety and style. The choice of Forgeline wheels and Michelin tires not only adds to the visual appeal but also enhances performance on the track.

This Pro-Touring 1969 Mustang is more than just a car; it's a symbol of a father and son’s shared passion for automotive excellence. Their homemade masterpiece stands as a testament to what can be achieved with dedication, skill, and a deep love for classic American muscle.

