2020 Shelby GT500 Faces Off Against 2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It's an epic showdown.

In the thrilling realm of American muscle cars, the pursuit of supremacy on the dragstrip is relentless. Recently, this fierce competition saw a riveting clash between two iconic powerhouses: the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 and the 2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost. This exhilarating race pitted raw power against brute force, promising a spectacle for car enthusiasts everywhere.

The 2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost, named after the legendary 1970 model, is a true behemoth on the strip. Boasting an awe-inspiring 807-horsepower V8 engine derived from the Super Stock and Jailbreak models, this special edition Challenger is one of only 300 units ever produced. Despite its impressive power, the Black Ghost faces the challenge of its substantial weight, tipping the scales at 4,476 pounds. While this heft can hinder performance, especially in straight-line speed and handling, it also speaks to the car's robust build and presence.

ADVERTISEMENT

In contrast, the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is a leaner, more agile competitor. Weighing in at 4,168 pounds, the GT500 is equipped with a potent 760-horsepower and 625 pound-feet of torque. Its dual-clutch transmission offers quicker shifts, giving it an edge in acceleration and responsiveness. This combination of power and agility sets the stage for a compelling face-off against the Black Ghost.

The showdown between these two titans was structured over two races, designed to test various aspects of their performance. The first race was a classic quarter-mile drag, followed by a complex circuit involving a braking zone, a hairpin turn, and a final dash to the start/finish line.

In the quarter-mile drag, the Shelby GT500 demonstrated its formidable acceleration, clocking in an impressive 11.7 seconds, while the Black Ghost trailed at 12.6 seconds. Despite the narrow gap, the Shelby's quicker acceleration and lighter frame gave it a distinct advantage.

Story continues

The subsequent challenge, a hairpin turn, further showcased the Shelby GT500's superior handling. The Black Ghost, with its considerable weight, struggled to match the Shelby's agility, pulling 1.14 Gs compared to the GT500's 1.35 Gs. This crucial difference allowed the Shelby GT500 to cross the finish line first, completing the course in 33.2 seconds at 143.3 mph.

As the dust settled, it was clear that the Shelby GT500 had outperformed the Black Ghost, reaffirming its status as a top contender in the muscle car arena. However, the Black Ghost's impressive performance and exclusive status make it a formidable rival and a prized possession for enthusiasts.

This showdown is a testament to the enduring allure of American muscle cars, even as the automotive industry transitions towards more stringent fuel and emission regulations. The third-generation HEMI engine, emblematic of the Challenger's legacy, is set to retire, paving the way for new technologies and electric powertrains.

While the future of American muscle cars may evolve, the legacy of these V8 giants will continue to captivate and inspire. This epic race between the Shelby GT500 and the Black Ghost is a celebration of their power, performance, and the timeless thrill of the dragstrip.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.