2024 Mustang GT Takes on Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

It's a quarter-mile showdown.

In the high-octane world of drag racing, an intriguing matchup recently took place at New Jersey's Island Dragway, pitting the 2024 Ford Mustang GT against the formidable Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. The Mustang, sporting the new 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine, boasts an impressive 480 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque, promising exhilarating performance on the track. This power is further enhanced to 418 lb-ft with the active exhaust system, making the Mustang a formidable contender.

The recent face-off saw the Mustang GT showcasing its capabilities against the Trackhawk, a beast in its own right with a Hellcat-sourced 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine, delivering a staggering 707 horsepower and 645 lb-ft of torque. Known for its blistering speed, the Trackhawk has previously clocked the quarter-mile in around 11 seconds, making it a worthy adversary for the Mustang.

Fans of speed and power witnessed an intense battle, with the Mustang GT completing the quarter-mile sprint in a remarkable 12.36 seconds at a speed of 103.83 mph. The Trackhawk, known for its dual role as a high-performance SUV and a practical daily driver, brought its A-game to the race, leveraging its raw power and swift acceleration.

The outcome of this electrifying race, a testament to American muscle and engineering prowess, can be seen in the thrilling video footage of the event. Additionally, the Trackhawk's performance against other speed demons at the event is also available for viewing, offering a glimpse into the world of high-speed drag racing where every second counts.

