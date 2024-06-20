2024 Toyota Grand Highlander, Lexus TX Recalled over Airbag Issue

Michael Simari - Car and Driver

The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander and 2024 Lexus TX mid-size SUVs are being recalled over a potential airbag issue.

Around 145,000 vehicles are involved in the voluntary recall, which Toyota says is due to a curtain shield airbag that might not properly deploy during a crash.

Toyota says it's currently working on a way to fix the issue, and the company plans to notify owners by the middle of August.

The Toyota Grand Highlander and Lexus TX could have a faulty airbag. Toyota today said that it is voluntarily recalling around 145,000 of the two mid-size SUVs in the U.S. after it discovered that their curtain shield airbags might not properly deploy in the event of an accident.

Toyota said in a press release that the affected airbags are located on the driver's side, and the deployment problem might occur if the driver's window is rolled down. Obviously, that could increase the risk of an injury during a crash that involves that area.

Michael Simari - Car and Driver

Toyota also said it's currently working on a way to fix the airbag issue. The company plans to notify all Grand Highlander and TX owners by the middle of August. The recall involves 2024 models, as that's the only model year that either SUV has been available.

You Might Also Like