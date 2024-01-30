2025 Audi Q7 and SQ7 Freshen Up with New Faces, Other Tweaks

Audi

Audi has revealed refreshed versions of the Q7 and SQ7 SUVs, and we expect them to come to the U.S. as 2025 models.

The front end looks different thanks to a reshaped grille and revised headlights, and there are a few new features inside.

There are no changes to the engine lineup, which should still include a 261-hp four-cylinder, a 335-hp V-6, and a 500-hp V-8 in the SQ7.

The second-generation Audi Q7 has been around for nearly ten years now, but it's not quite time for a redesign. Instead, Audi is facelifting the three-row luxury SUV once again, with the latest update bringing a new front-end look and some minor changes to the interior. We expect this updated Q7 and its SQ7 performance variant to come to the U.S. for the 2025 model year, but for now we only have details on the Europe-spec versions.

At the front, the new look includes a reshaped grille, headlights mounted higher on the Q7's face, color-framed air intakes, and new daytime running light LED signatures. The taillights are also revised and can display different light signatures and animations as you approach the vehicle. Several new colors join the palette—including Sakhir Gold, Ascari Blue, and Chili Red—and there are new interior upholstery options and wood and metal trim choices as well. Wheels ranging from 19 to 22 inches also feature new designs.

Technology additions include new app integrations for music streaming services such as Spotify and Amazon Music. The driver-assistance features are also upgraded and can now display more warnings on the digital gauge cluster.

SQ7 Updates

The SQ7 receives a new front spoiler and a rear diffuser, though it still maintains a subtle presentation and is only a bit more aggressive-looking than the standard Q7. You'd barely know that it features a 500-horsepower twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine, plus an upgraded suspension, larger brakes, and an available torque-vectoring rear differential. In our testing, the SQ7 hit 60 mph in a remarkable 3.5 seconds, and we'd expect the new model to match that feat.

Audi likely won't release U.S. pricing for the 2025 Q7 and SQ7 for a few more months, but we expect the refreshed models to start just a bit higher than the current versions. They currently start at $60,695 for the Q7 45, $66,495 for the Q7 55, and $92,190 for the SQ7.

