2025 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS T-Hybrid: What Do You Want To Know?

Photo: Porsche

I’m currently on a plane to Spain to drive one of the most anticipated cars of the year (and maybe even the decade): The 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS, the first roadgoing 911 with a hybrid powertrain. It combines a brand-new single-turbo 3.6-liter flat-6 engine with an electric motor and a lightweight battery pack, and I’m going to drive it both on the roads around Málaga and at Circuito Ascari. What I want to know is what you want to know about the new 911 T-Hybrid.



On its own, the new GTS’ 3.6-liter engine makes a bit more power than the outgoing car’s twin-turbo 3.0-liter unit, and its turbocharger is electrically driven. The hybrid system’s electric motor is mounted inside the PDK transmission, providing 54 hp and 110 lb-ft, and total output is 532 horsepower and 449 lb-ft. A 1.9-kWh battery pack is mounted in the frunk where the 12-volt battery used to go, and Porsche says the GTS T-Hybrid is only 103 pounds heavier than last year’s GTS.

Photo: Porsche

Porsche says the new Carrera GTS hits 60 mph in as little as 2.9 seconds, 0.3 seconds quicker than before, and its top speed of 194 mph is 1 mph faster. Other upgrades include wider wheels, lower suspension, new electro-hydraulically controlled roll stabilization and standard rear-wheel steering. In terms of styling, the facelifted 992 has new active-aero elements, redesigned lights, a fully digital gauge cluster and a controversial start/stop button.



ADVERTISEMENT

So, what questions do you have about Porsche’s first hybrid 911? What do you want to know about how it drives? What are your queries about its engineering and packaging? What are you wondering about its refreshed styling? I’ll also be driving the updated version of the base Carrera, which uses the same engine as before.Let me know in the comments below, and I’ll be able to answer it all in just a couple of weeks.

Photo: Porsche

For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.