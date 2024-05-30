Artist Morphs Chevy Camaro ZL1 Into IROC-Z

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It's a shame a modern Iroc-Z was never made.

As we await mid-year sales figures of the Chevy Camaro, the digital car community continues to speculate on what could have been for the iconic Chevy Camaro. While General Motors provided the Collector's Edition across all trims and the limited 56-unit 2024 Camaro ZL1 Garage 56 Edition, some enthusiasts believe the Camaro's internal combustion engine (ICE) production could have ended on an even higher note. Among these dreamers is Jim, a virtual artist known as jlord8 on social media. Jim, a proud owner of a 1986 Buick Regal T-Type, frequently imagines modern interpretations of classic cars. His latest creation? A contemporary take on the third-generation 1985 Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z.

Jim’s vision transforms the 2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 into a modern IROC-Z. The concept features a menacing all-black exterior, including the wheels, with the only color contrast being the red brake calipers. He incorporates signature elements from the classic IROC-Z, such as quad-square headlights, retro graphics, and a wraparound glass fastback rear style. This combination of old-school charm and modern technology creates a compelling homage to the original.

While this modern IROC-Z remains a digital fantasy, it has sparked considerable interest among Jim’s followers. Many suggested that a new IROC-Z should be powered by an oversized LS V8 engine, delivering 800 to 900 horsepower, making it suitable for GT Le Mans-style racing. Jim agreed, suggesting that a 3.0-liter supercharger could achieve this level of performance.

Though General Motors may have put an end to the current Camaro lineup, the creativity and passion of car enthusiasts like Jim keep the spirit of the Camaro alive.

