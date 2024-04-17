Read the full story on Modern Car Collector

Audi’s Skorpion Concept Turns Up in German Museum

Audi’s exploration into hybrid supercar technology, initiated under the guidance of former R&D chief Wolfgang Dürheimer, has finally been revealed with the Skorpion concept now on public display at the August Horch Museum in Zwickau, Germany. The project, which was closely guarded and never officially announced, illustrates what could have been Audi’s step above the celebrated R8.

The Skorpion concept, inspired by Audi’s formidable R18 Le Mans sports prototypes, combines cutting-edge design with sophisticated aerodynamic features. The chassis is based on the one used for Audi’s DTM race entries, showcasing Audi’s commitment to blending top-tier motorsport technology with road-going vehicles. The design also reflects the early versions of the R18, particularly borrowing from the R18 E-Tron Quattro, which dominated Le Mans from 2012 to 2014 by integrating a diesel engine with dual electric motors.

Initial performance estimates for the Skorpion concept were staggering, boasting a combined output of 700 horsepower, acceleration from 0-60 mph in less than three seconds, and a top speed exceeding 200 mph. However, after Dürheimer was reassigned within the Volkswagen Group in 2013, momentum for the hybrid supercar seemingly stalled, and the project was shelved indefinitely.

This revelation comes at a poignant time as Audi transitions away from internal combustion engines, with plans to exclusively introduce electric vehicles post-2026, marking the end of an era for traditional supercars like the R8, whose production ceased in March. The unveiling of the Skorpion not only offers a glimpse into a missed opportunity for Audi to innovate within the hybrid supercar segment but also reflects a broader trend within the automotive industry, where electrification strategies are reshaping future lineups. As enthusiasts and industry onlookers visit the August Horch Museum, the Skorpion serves as both a testament to Audi’s engineering prowess and a symbol of changing times in the automotive landscape.

