Barn Find 1983 Mazda RX-7 For Sale

This 1983 Mazda RX-7, a project car parked in Canada, offers the perfect restoration opportunity.

In the quiet corners of a Canadian barn, a 1983 Mazda RX-7 has been unearthed after lying dormant under a thick layer of dust for over a decade. This vintage sports car, now on the market for $2,350 USD, presents a quintessential project car challenge, boasting its original features but requiring significant restoration due to rust and mechanical wear.

The RX-7, a model revered for revolutionizing the sports car segment with its sleek design and innovative Wankel rotary engine, has a storied history of competing with European stalwarts like the Porsche 924 on both the track and showroom floors. This particular RX-7 still houses its initial 12A rotary engine, which after racking up 174,000 kilometers, is in dire need of a complete overhaul. Visible rust on the body and a hole in the floor panel further underscore the extensive work required to return this car to its former glory.

Despite these challenges, the RX-7 remains a beloved figure in automotive circles, celebrated for its lightweight build and exceptional handling that earned it numerous accolades on the race track. From securing victories in the British Saloon Car Championship to dominating the 24 Hours of Spa, and amassing over 100 IMSA race victories in North America, the RX-7’s legacy is well-documented and continues to enchant enthusiasts and collectors alike.

This sale offers a rare opportunity to restore and own a piece of automotive history. The vehicle comes complete with all its original parts, providing a solid base for a restoration project that could eventually see this 1983 Mazda RX-7 roaring back to life, ready to turn heads and carve corners just as it did decades ago. You can see the listing here.

