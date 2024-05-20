Read the full story on Modern Car Collector

Bentley Discontinues V8 Engines in Continental and Flying Spur Models, Hybrid Replacements on the Horizon

Bentley has announced the discontinuation of V8-powered versions of its Continental GT and Flying Spur models in key global markets, including Australia, the UK, Europe, and the Middle East. This move is part of Bentley's strategic shift towards hybrid and electric powertrains, with new hybrid-assisted versions expected to debut soon.

Image Via Bentley

The decision aligns with Bentley's broader commitment to electrification, aiming for all new petrol-fueled Bentleys to be plug-in hybrids by 2026. This timeline also coincides with the planned unveiling of the company’s first fully electric vehicle. The discontinuation of the V8 models follows the recent announcement that production of Bentley's iconic W12 engine will also soon end. Over 105,000 W12 engines have been produced since 2001, marking the end of an era for the brand.

Image Via Bentley

Since its introduction in 2012, the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine has powered over 53,000 Continental GT and Flying Spur models, delivering 542 horsepower and substantial torque. The V8's impressive performance and distinctive character will be missed by enthusiasts, but the engine will continue to be used in the Bentayga SUV until further notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bentley's shift to hybrid powertrains is a crucial step in its transition to an all-electric lineup by 2030. The V8 plug-in hybrid system, announced as an indirect successor to the W12, is expected to be a significant component of this transformation. Bentley's hybrid strategy will help reduce emissions and offer customers a blend of traditional performance with modern efficiency.

Image Via Bentley

Production of the V8-powered Continental GT and Flying Spur models will cease in June, although some stock remains available through Bentley's dealer network. The UK, Europe, and Middle Eastern markets will initially see the end of V8 orders, with other global markets following suit shortly thereafter.

Image Via Bentley

The upcoming hybrid models promise to retain the luxury and performance Bentley is known for while incorporating advanced hybrid technology. These new vehicles will provide an environmentally friendly alternative to the outgoing V8 models, aligning with Bentley's vision of a sustainable future.

As the automotive industry continues to evolve, Bentley's commitment to hybrid and electric vehicles demonstrates its dedication to innovation and sustainability. The forthcoming hybrid Continental GT and Flying Spur models are poised to set new standards in luxury and performance, ensuring Bentley remains at the forefront of automotive excellence in a rapidly changing world.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter