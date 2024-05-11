Advertisement

Best Small and Compact SUVs for 2024

ISeeCars.com
·4 min read

The best small and compact SUV is the Honda CR-V based on our analysis of 12 million vehicles to assess their reliability, resale value and safety. Its overall rating of 8.9 out of 10 reflects the CR-V’s reliability, value retention and safety scores. A new Honda CR-V costs between $29,500 and $36,160 while a used version costs between $21,996 and $33,500. This small and compact SUV can seat up to 5 people and is EPA rated to deliver up to 30 miles per gallon in mixed city/highway driving.

With a near-perfect blend of flexible interior space and manageable exterior size, small and compact SUVs represents the ideal choice for an increasing number of car shoppers. That's probably why this category has grown new car market share in recent years while compact and midsize cars have shrunk. The best compact SUVs provide a comfortable ride, responsive acceleration, high fuel efficiency, premium cabin materials, and confident, sporty handling. Top-ranked models, like the Subaru Outback and Forester, also include standard all-wheel drive, which means improved confidence regardless of weather conditions. Top sellers like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 include hybrid options for increased fuel efficiency, and an increasing number are adopting plug-in hybrid drivetrains with over 40 miles of electric car-like operation. Buyers seeking a premium nameplate should check out our Best Luxury Small and Compact SUVs list, featuring the top-ranked small luxury SUVs from Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche. Midsize SUV shoppers can browse our Best Midsize SUVs list, and full-size shoppers can look at our Best Large SUVs list.

1. Honda CR-V

  • iSeeCars Score: 8.9 / 10

  • Reliability: 9.0 / 10

  • Value Retention: 8.6 / 10

  • Safety: 9.0 / 10

  • New Price (MSRP): $29,500 - $36,160

  • Used Price: $21,996 - $33,500

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Toyota RAV4

  • iSeeCars Score: 8.8 / 10

  • Reliability: 8.5 / 10

  • Value Retention: 8.7 / 10

  • Safety: 9.0 / 10

  • New Price (MSRP): $28,475 - $38,380

  • Used Price: $22,440 - $34,993

3. Ford Escape

  • iSeeCars Score: 8.6 / 10

  • Reliability: 8.2 / 10

  • Value Retention: 7.6 / 10

  • Safety: 10 / 10

  • New Price (MSRP): $28,000 - $38,460

  • Used Price: $16,340 - $32,157

4. GMC Terrain

  • iSeeCars Score: 8.6 / 10

  • Reliability: 8.0 / 10

  • Value Retention: 7.8 / 10

  • Safety: 10 / 10

  • New Price (MSRP): $28,700 - $38,600

  • Used Price: $18,592 - $33,974

5. Chevrolet Equinox

  • iSeeCars Score: 8.6 / 10

  • Reliability: 8.0 / 10

  • Value Retention: 7.7 / 10

  • Safety: 10 / 10

  • New Price (MSRP): $26,600 - $33,400

  • Used Price: $16,598 - $29,489

6. Subaru Forester

  • iSeeCars Score: 8.6 / 10

  • Reliability: 8.3 / 10

  • Value Retention: 8.4 / 10

  • Safety: 9.0 / 10

  • New Price (MSRP): $27,095 - $37,395

  • Used Price: $20,799 - $34,988

7. Subaru Outback

  • iSeeCars Score: 8.5 / 10

  • Reliability: 8.6 / 10

  • Value Retention: 8.1 / 10

  • Safety: 9.0 / 10

  • New Price (MSRP): $28,895 - $42,795

  • Used Price: $21,343 - $37,997

8. Volkswagen Tiguan

  • iSeeCars Score: 8.2 / 10

  • Reliability: 7.4 / 10

  • Value Retention: 7.9 / 10

  • Safety: 9.3 / 10

  • New Price (MSRP): $28,880 - $38,880

  • Used Price: $17,991 - $31,994

9. Kia Sportage

  • iSeeCars Score: 8.2 / 10

  • Reliability: 7.6 / 10

  • Value Retention: 7.9 / 10

  • Safety: 9.0 / 10

  • New Price (MSRP): $27,190 - $37,990

  • Used Price: $16,499 - $32,990

10. Mazda CX-5

  • iSeeCars Score: 8.2 / 10

  • Reliability: 7.2 / 10

  • Value Retention: 8.3 / 10

  • Safety: 9.0 / 10

  • New Price (MSRP): $29,300 - $40,600

  • Used Price: $19,995 - $31,998

11. Nissan Rogue

  • iSeeCars Score: 8.1 / 10

  • Reliability: 8.0 / 10

  • Value Retention: 7.9 / 10

  • Safety: 8.6 / 10

  • New Price (MSRP): $28,420 - $40,200

  • Used Price: $17,272 - $32,249

12. Mitsubishi Outlander

  • iSeeCars Score: 8.1 / 10

  • Reliability: 8.2 / 10

  • Value Retention: 7.7 / 10

  • Safety: 8.4 / 10

  • New Price (MSRP): $28,395 - $40,845

  • Used Price: $15,615 - $34,912

13. Hyundai Tucson

  • iSeeCars Score: 8.1 / 10

  • Reliability: 7.5 / 10

  • Value Retention: 8.0 / 10

  • Safety: 8.7 / 10

  • New Price (MSRP): $27,500 - $38,260

  • Used Price: $16,990 - $32,485

14. Jeep Cherokee

  • iSeeCars Score: 7.8 / 10

  • Reliability: 7.7 / 10

  • Value Retention: 7.8 / 10

  • Safety: 8.0 / 10

  • New Price (MSRP): $37,695 - $41,295

  • Used Price: $16,990 - $32,465

More from iSeeCars:

About iSeeCars.com

 

This article, Best Small SUVs, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.