Best Small and Compact SUVs for 2024
The best small and compact SUV is the Honda CR-V based on our analysis of 12 million vehicles to assess their reliability, resale value and safety. Its overall rating of 8.9 out of 10 reflects the CR-V’s reliability, value retention and safety scores. A new Honda CR-V costs between $29,500 and $36,160 while a used version costs between $21,996 and $33,500. This small and compact SUV can seat up to 5 people and is EPA rated to deliver up to 30 miles per gallon in mixed city/highway driving.
With a near-perfect blend of flexible interior space and manageable exterior size, small and compact SUVs represents the ideal choice for an increasing number of car shoppers. That's probably why this category has grown new car market share in recent years while compact and midsize cars have shrunk. The best compact SUVs provide a comfortable ride, responsive acceleration, high fuel efficiency, premium cabin materials, and confident, sporty handling. Top-ranked models, like the Subaru Outback and Forester, also include standard all-wheel drive, which means improved confidence regardless of weather conditions. Top sellers like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 include hybrid options for increased fuel efficiency, and an increasing number are adopting plug-in hybrid drivetrains with over 40 miles of electric car-like operation. Buyers seeking a premium nameplate should check out our Best Luxury Small and Compact SUVs list, featuring the top-ranked small luxury SUVs from Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche. Midsize SUV shoppers can browse our Best Midsize SUVs list, and full-size shoppers can look at our Best Large SUVs list.
1. Honda CR-V
iSeeCars Score: 8.9 / 10
Reliability: 9.0 / 10
Value Retention: 8.6 / 10
Safety: 9.0 / 10
New Price (MSRP): $29,500 - $36,160
Used Price: $21,996 - $33,500
2. Toyota RAV4
iSeeCars Score: 8.8 / 10
Reliability: 8.5 / 10
Value Retention: 8.7 / 10
Safety: 9.0 / 10
New Price (MSRP): $28,475 - $38,380
Used Price: $22,440 - $34,993
3. Ford Escape
iSeeCars Score: 8.6 / 10
Reliability: 8.2 / 10
Value Retention: 7.6 / 10
Safety: 10 / 10
New Price (MSRP): $28,000 - $38,460
Used Price: $16,340 - $32,157
4. GMC Terrain
iSeeCars Score: 8.6 / 10
Reliability: 8.0 / 10
Value Retention: 7.8 / 10
Safety: 10 / 10
New Price (MSRP): $28,700 - $38,600
Used Price: $18,592 - $33,974
5. Chevrolet Equinox
iSeeCars Score: 8.6 / 10
Reliability: 8.0 / 10
Value Retention: 7.7 / 10
Safety: 10 / 10
New Price (MSRP): $26,600 - $33,400
Used Price: $16,598 - $29,489
6. Subaru Forester
iSeeCars Score: 8.6 / 10
Reliability: 8.3 / 10
Value Retention: 8.4 / 10
Safety: 9.0 / 10
New Price (MSRP): $27,095 - $37,395
Used Price: $20,799 - $34,988
7. Subaru Outback
iSeeCars Score: 8.5 / 10
Reliability: 8.6 / 10
Value Retention: 8.1 / 10
Safety: 9.0 / 10
New Price (MSRP): $28,895 - $42,795
Used Price: $21,343 - $37,997
8. Volkswagen Tiguan
iSeeCars Score: 8.2 / 10
Reliability: 7.4 / 10
Value Retention: 7.9 / 10
Safety: 9.3 / 10
New Price (MSRP): $28,880 - $38,880
Used Price: $17,991 - $31,994
9. Kia Sportage
iSeeCars Score: 8.2 / 10
Reliability: 7.6 / 10
Value Retention: 7.9 / 10
Safety: 9.0 / 10
New Price (MSRP): $27,190 - $37,990
Used Price: $16,499 - $32,990
10. Mazda CX-5
iSeeCars Score: 8.2 / 10
Reliability: 7.2 / 10
Value Retention: 8.3 / 10
Safety: 9.0 / 10
New Price (MSRP): $29,300 - $40,600
Used Price: $19,995 - $31,998
11. Nissan Rogue
iSeeCars Score: 8.1 / 10
Reliability: 8.0 / 10
Value Retention: 7.9 / 10
Safety: 8.6 / 10
New Price (MSRP): $28,420 - $40,200
Used Price: $17,272 - $32,249
12. Mitsubishi Outlander
iSeeCars Score: 8.1 / 10
Reliability: 8.2 / 10
Value Retention: 7.7 / 10
Safety: 8.4 / 10
New Price (MSRP): $28,395 - $40,845
Used Price: $15,615 - $34,912
13. Hyundai Tucson
iSeeCars Score: 8.1 / 10
Reliability: 7.5 / 10
Value Retention: 8.0 / 10
Safety: 8.7 / 10
New Price (MSRP): $27,500 - $38,260
Used Price: $16,990 - $32,485
14. Jeep Cherokee
iSeeCars Score: 7.8 / 10
Reliability: 7.7 / 10
Value Retention: 7.8 / 10
Safety: 8.0 / 10
New Price (MSRP): $37,695 - $41,295
Used Price: $16,990 - $32,465
