Bid On This 1966 427 Cobra At Mecum Indy

A pristine 1966 Shelby 427 Cobra Roadster, one of the few remaining originals, is set for auction with its authentic components and storied history.

A rare 1966 Shelby 427 Cobra Roadster, notable for being one of the last in the initial order of 100 427 Cobras, is slated for auction at the Indy 2024 event on Friday, May 17th. This classic Roadster, distinguished by its unmodified condition and historical authenticity, is expected to garner significant interest from collectors.

Sporting its original aluminum body and chassis, this Shelby 427 Cobra stands out as a true collector’s item. It is one of approximately 155 models equipped with a true 427 CI V-8 engine, rather than the later 428 Police Interceptor engines that were less powerful and less sought after by enthusiasts. This particular vehicle also boasts the original dual quad setup with factory dual Holley carburetors, an attribute found only in the first 100 427 Street Cobras.

The vehicle's impeccable provenance is supported by a comprehensive history documented in the Shelby Registry. Initially billed by AC Cars to Shelby American on October 27, 1965, and subsequently shipped to Los Angeles, the Cobra was completed by Shelby and billed to Richardson Ford Sales in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

This Shelby Cobra has been meticulously restored to its original color combination, maintaining its red exterior and black interior, which highlights its impressive lineage and ensures it remains true to its origins. The Roadster also comes complete with its original toploader 4-speed manual transmission and rear end, preserving its status as one of the few Cobras to retain its initial drivetrain components.

In addition to its robust mechanical features, this Cobra includes amenities such as a Flowmaster dual exhaust system, a Vintage Air air conditioning unit, and modern audio capabilities with a Dual stereo system featuring Bluetooth connectivity. These enhancements make it not only a significant piece of automotive history but also a functional vehicle suited for contemporary use.

The sale of this 1966 Shelby 427 Cobra Roadster will include original parts and accessories, such as the correct grease gun, jack, side windows, soft top, tool roll, and a 427 owner's manual, further solidifying its authenticity and value.

As this remarkable piece of American sports car heritage prepares to cross the auction block, potential buyers have the unique opportunity to acquire a vehicle that encapsulates the spirit and power of the Shelby legacy, maintained in pristine condition and untouched by the passage of time.

This vehicle is being sold at Dana Mecum’s Spring Classic in Indianapolis May 10-18th. Visit Mecum.com to see additional collector cars.

