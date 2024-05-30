Buy Two of the Greatest Aston Martins Ever Made for Half Price

Nicholas Mee

Aston Martin debuted the DBZ Centenary Collection at the Audrain Newport Concours d’Elegance in 2019. The collection included a classic DB4 GT Zagato Continuation model with a contemporary DBS GT Zagato. Only 19 pairs of cars were ever made, and they carried a price tag of nearly $8 million. Today, Nicholas Mee is offering a pair for about half the original price.

Italian coachbuilder Zagato and British automaker Aston Martin have collaborated to create some of the most stunning and collectible cars over the years. The Aston Martin DBZ Centenary Collection was created to celebrate that successful collaboration. Each collection included two cars, one classic and one modern.

The classic car was a DB4 GT Zagato Continuation model. It is based on the classic sports car built in the early Sixties. Only 19 original cars were made, and they competed in some of the most prestigious racing events in the world. The Continuation model was hand built in Aston Martin’s Heritage Division headquarters. The car was built to original Sixties configuration using a combination of traditional David Brown-era craftsmanship and modern engineering.

The other car completing the pair is a DBS GT Zagato created on the DBS Superleggera aluminum chassis and running gear which includes the twin-turbo 5.2-liter V-12 making 760 horsepower. The DBS GT Zagato utilizes the first automotive application of configurable carbon and metal 3D-printed interior finishes. Other bespoke touches include the carbon fiber body, carbon fiber double bubble roof, exclusive lighting, and a cabin with unique Zagato trim.

The pair offered for sale here are finished in Caribbean Pearl over Dark Blue interiors. According to the sales listing the cars have covered nominal miles, are configured in left hand drive and titled and registered in North America. Delivery is available anywhere in the world.

Aston Martin vehicles are known for a couple of things. Stunning beauty, and crippling depreciation. It seems that even extremely limited, custom models are not immune to the latter. The original price tag on this pair was roughly $7.7 million. They can be purchased today for about $4.7 million. A $3 million depreciation hit in five years is eye-watering, even by Aston Martin standards. But if you have the means and are looking for a pair of beautiful and rare Aston Martins, this might be your best opportunity. Think of it as a buy one, get one free sale.

