Chrysler 200’s Dashboard Still Honored by These Air Fresheners

When you're making a mirror-hanger air freshener that smells like a new car, shouldn't it have a new car printed on it? That's what Armor All did when the company created the FRESHfx New Car/Carro Nuevo hanging diffuser, and I've identified the car whose dash is depicted on that freshener.

Yes, the second-generation Chrysler 200, which we described as "a lot of car for the money" back in 2014. That car was based on the Fiat platform originally developed for the Alfa Romeo Giulietta and was sold for the 2015 through 2017 model years, after which Fiat boss Sergio Marchionne decreed that it be discontinued.

During my junkyard travels, I kept seeing this air freshener in discarded vehicles. I'd wonder, What dash is that?

My job was made easier by the tiny fine print on the reverse side that gave image credit to Chrysler, at which point I just needed to start looking through brochures.

It appears that Armor All no longer makes this freshener, though plenty of online retailers still stock it.