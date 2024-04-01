Corvette-Lambo Street Race Crash Collects Six Cars and Possibly One NFL Star

Chevrolet

No matter what the kids are calling it these days, racing on a public highway has never been a good idea. Yet, history seems to repeat itself and the latest celebrity-adjacent crash is no different. Kansas City Chief's wide receiver Rashee Rice was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash in Dallas on Saturday, featuring a C8 Corvette Stingray and a Lamborghini Urus.

Dash camera footage shows a Urus and Corvette traveling significantly faster than the flow of traffic and losing traction before hitting the back of a Hyundai Accent and the median wall. The ensuing impacts managed to wrangle three more vehicles into the crash, pitting a late model Toyota Sienna and spinning the Italian performance SUV 180 degrees.

According to a statement provided to Road & Track by the Dallas Police Department, the multi-vehicle accident occurred on the 6600 block of northbound North Central Expressway, with six vehicles total involved. "The occupants of the Lamborghini and the Corvette all ran from the scene without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information," the statement reads.

Two of the involved drivers were treated at the scene for minor injuries and two occupants of another vehicle were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. In statements to The Dallas Mornings News, Dallas PD alleges that the Super Bowl champion was the driver of the Corvette, which they believe he owns or leases. Rice is listed as the suspected driver of the Corvette in a call sheet obtained by The News, though his connection to the occupants of the Urus remains unclear.

As of Monday, no charges have been filed against Rice and his name has not appeared in Dallas County jail records. Representatives for the Kansas City Chiefs did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Road & Track. Above all else, this incident is a further reminder to enjoy your spirited driving in the right spaces and within your own limits, too. Notably, that is not on a narrow and busy highway.

