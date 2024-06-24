Custom AWD Mustang GT: Engineer's Dream Car with Parts from Jeep, Toyota, and Dodge

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It's quite the custom build.

Ford has never officially offered an all-wheel drive version of the Mustang GT, a staple of American muscle cars known for its classic front-engine, rear-wheel-drive setup. However, a resourceful engineer decided to break the mold, taking matters into his own hands to create a unique AWD Mustang, blending components from Jeep, Toyota, and Dodge.

The mastermind behind the 'No Production Value Garage' YouTube channel embarked on an ambitious project to transform a 2017 S550-generation Mustang into an AWD powerhouse. Over two years, this DIY enthusiast meticulously crafted his vision, diverging from Ford’s traditional offerings. This wasn't just a simple swap; it required a sophisticated blend of parts from different vehicles and innovative engineering solutions.

A Patchwork of Perfection

Instead of sourcing AWD parts from Ford, this custom Mustang features a mix of components from various brands. The build includes a jackshaft from a Jeep Commander, a CV joint from a Jeep Grand Cherokee, a front differential from a 1986-1995 Toyota Hilux, and a Borg Warner transfer case from an old Dodge Charger. Additionally, it employs a Syvecs AWD controller to manage the system and a new TR6060 six-speed manual transmission to handle the power transfer from the 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8.

The Challenges and Triumphs

Converting a Mustang to AWD is no small feat. The process involved more complexity than simpler AWD conversions, such as the Acura Integra using components from a Honda CR-V. The engineer faced significant challenges to integrate these diverse parts into a cohesive system that performs reliably. The end result, however, is a testament to his ingenuity. Despite the Frankenstein nature of the build, the Mustang drives smoothly and handles well, even in winter conditions.

Performance and Practicality

The transformation added approximately 200 lbs (90 kg) to the car's weight, but the benefits far outweigh this minor increase. The additional driven wheels enhance traction, making the Mustang more versatile and practical for year-round driving. The engineer’s creation retains the muscle car’s aggressive performance while offering improved handling and stability.

This custom AWD Mustang GT stands as a remarkable example of automotive innovation and the possibilities of DIY engineering. By merging parts from various vehicles, the builder has created a one-of-a-kind muscle car that challenges conventional designs and expands the potential of the iconic Mustang.

