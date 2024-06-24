Dodge Challenger Hellcat and C8 Corvette Face Off in Drag Race Showdown

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The end of last year brought some bittersweet news for car enthusiasts: the discontinuation of the Chevrolet Camaro's sixth generation, along with Dodge bidding farewell to the aging Challenger and Charger models. However, these iconic American muscle cars still hold their ground as some of the most formidable ICE-powered machines on the road, particularly the various Hellcat versions of the Challenger and Charger, as well as the Camaro ZL1.

Recently, a fierce Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat was caught in action at Bradenton Motorsports Park in Florida. This white muscle car, possibly brand-new with the window sticker still attached, showcased its straight-line prowess. Identifying the exact model can be tricky, but in its top form, the Challenger SRT Hellcat can boast up to 807 horsepower from a supercharged 6.2-liter V8, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The SRT Super Stock variant outshines other Hellcat models, which range from 707 to 797 horsepower, depending on the specific trim.

The Hellcat series can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in around three seconds and, in the hands of a skilled driver, achieve a quarter-mile time in the ten-second range. But it wasn’t alone on the track—its challenger (pun intended) was a C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, known for its impressive performance.

The C8 Corvette Stingray, with its 6.2-liter V8 engine, produces 495 horsepower with the performance exhaust system. It can sprint to 60 mph in a breathtaking 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 194 mph. Equipped with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, the Stingray can complete the quarter mile in 11.2 seconds, making it a worthy contender against the Hellcat.

As these two American powerhouses lined up at the start line, spectators were in for a thrilling race. The video below captures this intense showdown, where the Corvette Stingray aimed to challenge the mighty Hellcat in a head-to-head drag race.

But the excitement doesn’t end there. The clip also features another exhilarating race between a Hellcat version of the Dodge Charger and an Audi RS 7, each battle showcasing the raw power and speed of these incredible machines.

Curious to see which car came out on top in these high-octane races? Hit play on the video and witness the action for yourself. This showdown is a testament to the enduring legacy and performance of American muscle and sports cars.

