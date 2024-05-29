Read the full story on Backfire News

Ferrari Owners Claim Automaker Hasn’t Corrected A Dangerous Defect

Automakers get sued more regularly than most people would assume, but a proposed class action suit against Ferrari has garnered significant attention. Perhaps the alleged defect involving the brakes malfunctioning on cars worth considerable sums has shocked many.

After all, one would expect after paying loads of cash for a vehicle, even one that’s slightly used, it would come without such a critical problem. But some Ferrari owners say they’ve received no real support from the company.

Also named as a defendant in the proposed class action lawsuit is Robert Bosch GmbH. The giant components manufacturer made the allegedly faulty brake parts.

Ferrari has recalled certain models for brake issues. One recall was issued in North America back in October 2021 for a brake fluid leak which impacted performance. That recall was later expanded in 2022 to include cars in Germany, China, and Japan.

But the lawsuit alleges the recalls were just a band aid on the brake failure issue, allowing the automaker to keep selling vehicles with faulty brake systems. The proposed fix for the problem, as included in the suit filing, is to replace the master cylinders, something apparently Ferrari dealers aren’t doing under warranty, reports Reuters.

For example, one man who bought a 2010 Ferrari 458 Italia in 2020 says the vehicle has suffered from “partial or total loss of braking capability” since he purchased it, reports Insurance Journal. There’s nothing quite as panic-inducing as pressing the brake pedal, only to find your car won’t slow down at all.

Even more concerning, that same Ferrari owner claims when he spoke to his local Ferrari dealer, he was told the intermittent braking issues were “normal.”

If true, we can see why he and anyone else would be less than happy with such a response. After all, as Jeremy Clarkson so aptly observed, it’s not speeding that kills but abruptly stopping, and without brakes that’s a real risk.

