Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Florida Teen Driving BMW Leads 100-MPH Police Chase for 'Fun'

In a daring episode that unfolded in Florida, a 19-year-old led law enforcement on a high-speed chase reaching speeds of 100 mph, not in an attempt to escape capture, but for the thrill of it, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The incident, which transpired around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4, began when the young driver in a BMW sedan ran a red light and accelerated past Corporal Jordan Tripp of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, igniting a pursuit through the streets southwest of Ocala.

Angry Texas man gets his stolen Camaro back himself.

The sheriff's office described how Corporal Tripp, initially halted at the red light, engaged his patrol car's emergency response systems in an effort to apprehend the speeding vehicle. The chase, however, was soon called off due to the driver's reckless speeds and erratic maneuvers, particularly as he veered into a residential zone, raising concerns for public safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pursuit reached a temporary halt when the BMW driver lost control, veering into a field. Nevertheless, as deputies approached, the driver regained control and fled the scene, once again disobeying traffic laws by running through another red light. It wasn't long before other deputies managed to intercept the vehicle, compelling the driver to stop at a gas station where Corporal Milton Manchester took the lead in the arrest.

Upon surrender, the young motorist complied with instructions, tossing his keys out to the deputies and was subsequently detained without further incident. When questioned about his motives for the hazardous flight, he candidly admitted to seeking a thrill, believing he could elude capture for the mere excitement of it.

Charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement, a serious offense carrying the weight of a third-degree felony, the teenager now faces the possibility of a 5-year prison sentence. This high-speed escapade, captured on dash cam and garnering significant attention online, serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of reckless driving and the misuse of public roads for personal amusement. Situated about 80 miles northwest of Orlando, Ocala became the backdrop for this alarming yet cautionary tale.

Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office

Join our Newsletter, subscribe to our YouTube page, and follow us on Facebook.