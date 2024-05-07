Ford Focus will not live beyond 2025 despite drop in EV demand

Ford Focus front three quarter

The Focus is currently in its fourth generation

Ford will not extend the Focus’s life cycle beyond 2025, despite the widespread drop in electric car demand that has prompted some rival manufacturers to slow the phasing out of their combustion cars.

Ford announced in 2022 that it would shut down the Focus production line in Saarlouis, Germany, in mid-2025. It has so far been unsuccessful in finding a buyer for the site, but Europe boss Martin Sander said the firm doesn’t have “any plans to extend Focus production”.

That’s despite Ford having adjusting its EV sales forecast in light of “adoption slowing versus our original assumptions”.

Recently, the similarly sized Mercedes-Benz A-Class was given a stay of execution until 2026 because of sustained ICE demand.

Meanwhile, Renault has cancelled the IPO of its electric vehicle division, Ampere, JLR said it would slow its EV transition to build more PHEVs and the Volkswagen Group throttled back on the output of several EVs as supply outpaced sales. But Sander said Ford remains committed to retiring ICE models and progressing with the switch.

He said: “In the long run, we are still deeply convinced that EVs will be the future and we will see a significant increase in volume.”

He added: “By the end of this year, we will have a full range of electric vehicles – both in the passenger vehicle sector but also in our commercial vehicle business line – and we are quite flexible to adapt to market demand. For the next couple of years, we have a broad choice.

“Basically, our customers have the power of choice to pick what they want.”

The Blue oval has suggested that smaller cars are not off the cards, however. The firm has suggested it will offer small electric cars one it has launched a family of four electric SUVs in Europe.

