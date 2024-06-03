GAA Classic Cars is Selling This 2007 Mustang GT Stryker for Charity

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This vehicle has been donated by the George Shinn Collection.

GAA Classic Cars is set to auction a unique 2007 Mustang GT Stryker, with all proceeds going to benefit Samaritan’s Purse - Operation Heal Our Patriots. The vehicle, donated by George and Megan Shinn, aims to support the program dedicated to assisting married veterans and active-duty military personnel wounded after 9/11.

Operation Heal Our Patriots, launched over a decade ago, addresses the high rate of broken marriages among military families. The program provides spiritual and emotional support to help rebuild these families through the Gospel of Jesus Christ. More information and donation opportunities are available at Samaritan's Purse's website.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2007 Mustang GT Stryker, built in memory of Medal of Honor recipients Stuart and Robert Stryker, features significant modifications. The name “Stryker” not only honors the fallen soldiers but also references the Stryker light armored vehicles used in Afghanistan and Iraq. This vehicle has won multiple Best of Show, Best Paint, and People’s Choice Awards across the United States.

Under the hood, the Mustang boasts a 4.6L engine producing 700 horsepower, thanks to a Kenne Bell Twin Screw Supercharger. It is equipped with a 5-speed manual transmission and a 3.73 geared rear end, offering a powerful and exhilarating driving experience. The car’s exterior is complemented by 20-inch American Racing Razor Wheels, while the two-tone charcoal and silver interior adds a touch of sophistication. Additionally, it features a Shaker Sound System with a 6-disc changer, enhancing the overall driving pleasure.

The auction, held by GAA Classic Cars, presents an opportunity for car enthusiasts and philanthropists alike to own a piece of automotive excellence while contributing to a noble cause. This event not only celebrates the Mustang's performance and craftsmanship but also honors the legacy of the Stryker heroes and supports the well-being of military families through Operation Heal Our Patriots.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.