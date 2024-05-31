This Gorgeous 17k-Mile Ferrari 550 Maranello Looks Like it Has 17 Miles

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The Ferrari sells Sunday on Bring A Trailer.

This immaculate 2001 Ferrari 550 Maranello, showing just 17,000 miles, is now available for sale. Originally delivered to Ferrari of Atlanta in Roswell, Georgia, this stunning vehicle has recently undergone meticulous preparation for sale, including a belt service, interior refresh, and new tires. Finished in the exquisite Blu Tour de France over Beige Tradizione and blue leather, the car boasts a 5.5-liter V12 engine paired with a six-speed manual transaxle. It’s offered by the selling dealer in New York with comprehensive service records and a clean Massachusetts title.

Designed by Pininfarina, this 550 Maranello features classic styling cues such as projector-style headlights, a hood scoop, a front spoiler, front fender vents, and quad exhaust tips. The bumper covers were repainted in November 2023, ensuring the exterior remains in top condition. The car rides on 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, fitted with new Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires as of April 2024. Braking is handled by silver-finished Ferrari-branded calipers and cross-drilled, ventilated rotors at all four corners.

The cabin is a blend of Beige Tradizione and blue leather, with power-adjustable seats and diamond-stitched leather on the parcel shelf and headliner. It’s equipped with modern conveniences such as a gated shifter, automatic climate control, electric windows, a remote six-disc CD changer, and rear luggage straps. A Bluetooth receiver has also been added for modern connectivity. The interior features new navy blue carpets installed in April 2024, and the original carpet is included in the sale.

Under the hood, the 5.5-liter quad-cam F133A V12 engine delivers a factory-rated 478 horsepower and 419 lb-ft of torque. It features 48 valves, dry-sump lubrication, and Bosch Motronic engine management. The recent belt service, conducted by Independent Ferrari Service in South Easton, Massachusetts, ensures the engine is in peak condition. Power is transmitted to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transaxle and a limited-slip differential.

This 550 Maranello comes with a window sticker, the owner’s manual, a car cover, a tool kit, a flashlight, Piloti driving shoes, and a clean Carfax report. It’s a rare opportunity to own a beautifully maintained example of Ferrari’s celebrated grand tourer. Don’t miss the chance to add this exceptional Ferrari 550 Maranello to your collection, a vehicle that combines timeless elegance with exhilarating performance.

