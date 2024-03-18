Here's Mercedes-AMG Sliding Its EV Prototype on a Frozen Lake

Mercedes-Benz

On a frozen lake in Sweden, some lucky Mercedes-Benz test driver got to hoon around in the Mercedes-AMG’s EV prototype last week. Skidding around the ice in temperatures as low as -13 degrees Fahrenheit, the heavily camouflaged car is on the new AMG.EA performance platform engineered for EVs.

The German brand says the platform is “still at the beginning of a demanding and comprehensive test plan” across proving grounds on multiple continents, which means many more drift maneuvers are most likely in this car’s near future.

Mercedes-Benz AMG noted that the new architecture uses axial flux motor technology, which is lighter and smaller than the radial flux setup typically used in EVs. The brand purchased axial flux motor company Yasa back in 2021, and this is the next step in the evolution of the process.



Mercedes-Benz

Even covered in snow, it wasn't hard to spot triple taillights that hint at its origin from the 2022 Vision AMG concept. The front end wears a menacing expression with LED headlamps and raised “eyebrow” lights above them. While the body language of this snow-tested EV prototype isn’t nearly as swoopy as that of the Vision concept, it shows off a fluid motion commensurate with a powerful all-electric powertrain.

We expect more information about this new performance EV in the coming months.

