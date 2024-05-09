This International Scout is Ready for Summer Adventure and it is Selling at Classic Car Auction’s Salt Lake This Weekend

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A well-preserved 1978 Scout II International Harvester, fully equipped and with a unique history, will be auctioned this weekend in Salt Lake City.

This weekend, the 9th Annual Salt Lake City Online Classic Car Auction will feature a unique 1978 Scout II International Harvester, a vehicle that blends rugged capability with historical charm. With only 64,330 original miles, this Scout II has been meticulously maintained by its sole owner since being special ordered in July 1977 and picked up in Santa Fe, NM later that year.

The dark red Scout II, topped with a contrasting white roof that has never been removed, comes equipped with a robust 345 V8 engine and manual transmission. It boasts an array of high-end options such as air conditioning, automatic locking hubs, a built-in roll bar, tilt steering wheel, and power steering. Notably, it also features a 10,000 lb. Warn winch, underscoring its readiness for any outdoor adventure.

The vehicle underwent a frame-off restoration four to five years ago, ensuring that every component functions as smoothly as the day it was first driven. The careful preservation is evident in its occasional use — the owner drives it just 20 miles monthly to maintain its pristine condition. The sale includes less than 600 miles on the current tires, the original wheels with the original hub caps, and even a unique yellow tent that attaches to the roof and tailgate, enhancing its appeal to collectors and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

This Scout’s enduring single ownership and low mileage make it a standout lot at the auction. Its history, combined with its excellent condition and original features, promises to attract significant attention from collectors looking to own a piece of four-wheel-drive heritage. As the classic car community gathers online this weekend, this 1978 Scout II represents not just a vehicle, but a treasure trove of adventures waiting to be continued by its new owner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Classic Car Auction is expecting 150 classic and collector vehicles this weekend. Register to bid online or in person. See all the inventory here.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.