Kia Recalls 462,869 Telluride SUVs Over Fire Concerns, Orders Owners to Park Outside

Kia North America issued a park outside recall notice this week related to some 462,869 Telluride vehicles from model years 2020-2024. All Telluride owners are being asked to park the full-size SUVs away from other vehicles or structures due to an increased risk of fire until after repairs can be made.

According to the automaker, these Telluride SUVs feature a front power seat slide knob that can become stuck or misaligned and a sufficient impact, causing the front power seat motor to overheat. The issues can arise whether the vehicle is parked or driving on the road. These overheating motors could ultimately start a fire, increasing the risk of injury among owners. Owners are being asked to look out for seats that don't adjust, seats that keep moving after you've released the switch, or smoke coming from below the vehicle.

This recall covers all model years of the Telluride since it was first introduced to the U.S. market. These vehicles were manufactured between January 9, 2019 and May 29, 2024.

The automaker says that it plans to solve the issues by tasking dealers with installing new brackets for the power seat switch covers and replacing the impacted seat slide knobs. There will be no charge to Telluride owners related to these repairs. Kia has not provided an estimate as to how long these repairs will take, nor when the automaker is prepared to start servicing vehicles.

Kia will be contacting impacted owners starting July 30, but customers can reach out to customer service at 1-800-333-4542 for information before that date. For reference, Kia’s internal number for the recall is listed as SC316.

Owners can also head over to the NHTSA’s recall website, or reach out to the Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236. Their teams will be able to tell you whether or not your vehicle is impacted with either your VIN or your license plate number. You can also read the official recall notice here.

