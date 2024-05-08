Lamborghini Huracan Driver Dies Fleeing Cops in LA

LAPD

Time and time again, we've seen police chases take a turn for the worse, with dangerous driving from both police and suspects alike putting bystanders in the line of fire. Case in point, a 2019 Lamborghini Huracan was recently totaled in a dramatic and fatal crash in a police chase in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles on April 6th, 2024.

Around 5:30 am, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department allegedly observed the driver of a gray Huracan sleeping at a stoplight on Sherman Way. After pulling the driver of the supercar over, officers questioned him about his license and the Huracan's registration, with the driver claiming the vehicle was rented.

The Los Angeles Police Department claims that the driver had multiple felony warrants and that the Lamborghini had been reported stolen. When officers confronted the driver and asked him to step out of the vehicle, he sped away. Hitting a claimed 113 mph heading westbound on Sherman Way, the driver then spun out of control and collided with the center median two blocks later.

The aftermath of the crash was grizzly, with the Huracan flipped over and largely crushed. While sliding across the center median, the supercar knocked over at least one tree, scattering pieces of its bodywork over the entire block and ripping the rear axle off the vehicle completely. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Ultimately, this traffic stop turned fatal crash could have been avoided. It is a reminder of how quickly things can go wrong in high-power supercars on the streets, and in police chases in general.

