Let This Black Cat Cross Your Path- This Stunning Jaguar sells Wednesday on Bring a Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A beautifully restored 1953 Jaguar XK120 Fixed Head Coupe.

A rare opportunity awaits classic car enthusiasts and collectors: a stunning 1953 Jaguar XK120 Fixed Head Coupe is now available for sale on Bring a Trailer. This exquisite example, built on February 13, 1953, and initially distributed via Budd & Dyer of Montreal, Canada, has been meticulously refurbished and modified, making it a true gem among vintage automobiles.

Acquired by its current owner in 1998, the XK120 underwent a comprehensive restoration in the early 2000s. The transformation included installing recessed headlights with glass covers, refinishing the body in a glossy black, and refreshing the interior with luxurious Magnolia Connolly leather. The impeccable restoration work earned the car the Judge’s Choice Award at the 2003 Jaguar Cars of North America Challenge Championship in Phoenix, Arizona.

Under the hood, this elegant coupe is powered by a 3.4-liter inline-six engine fitted with dual SU carburetors, delivering smooth and robust performance. The powerplant is paired with a four-speed manual transmission, ensuring an engaging driving experience. The left-hand-drive car rides on 16″ wire-spoke wheels adorned with louvered covers and knock-off spinners, adding to its classic appeal.

In terms of modifications, the front and rear bumperettes were removed, and the mounting points were seamlessly smoothed, along with the front inlets and fender vents. C-Type-style tri-bar headlights with glass covers and polished bezels were installed, complementing the sleek black paint. The car also features side mirrors mounted on each door and a tinted rear window, enhancing its refined aesthetics.

The interior of this Jaguar XK120 is equally impressive, with split-bench seating trimmed in Magnolia Connolly leather with black piping, extending to the door panels and rear storage compartment. Gloss black trim adorns the dashboard and door panels, while tan leather lines the headliner and floors. Additional features include a slide-out storage tray and a dash-mounted rearview mirror.

ADVERTISEMENT

The banjo-style steering wheel, featuring a Jaguar-branded horn button, fronts Smiths white-dial instrumentation, including a reverse-sweep 6k-rpm tachometer, a 140-mph speedometer, and gauges for fuel level, amperage, oil pressure, and coolant temperature. The five-digit odometer shows 1,400 miles, though the total mileage is unknown.

Recent service performed in 2024 included adjusting the dual side-draft SU carburetors, cleaning the fuel system, replacing the battery, and changing the oil. The engine block stamp reads W 7426-8, corresponding with the engine number listed on the Jaguar Heritage Trust certificate, confirming its authenticity.

Power is delivered to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transmission. The underside of the car, viewable in the gallery, showcases the meticulous attention to detail that went into its restoration.

This 1953 Jaguar XK120 Fixed Head Coupe, offered on dealer consignment with service records, a Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust certificate, and a clean Arizona title, represents a unique chance to own a piece of automotive history. Don't miss your chance to bid on this beautiful black cat on Wednesday.

Cascio Motors is a top-seller on Bring A Trailer. Visit their site to learn more about the consignment process and to see other great cars like this one.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.