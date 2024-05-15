Lexus ES 350 Leases Are Cheaper Than Leasing A New Camry XLE

Photo: Lexus

Toyota just redesigned its best-selling Camry, but even the newest Camry doesn’t provide the level of luxury and refinement that its platform mate the Lexus ES 350 offers. If you’re looking at leasing a new Camry, Lexus is currently offering its tarted up Camry for a better price than a Camry XLE. This particular pricing situation is uncommon, but since the Toyota Camry was redesigned for the 2025 model year, Toyota isn’t offering great discounts on its brand new car just yet. Lower 2025 Camry trims are still more affordable than a Lexus ES 350, but a top-trim 2025 Toyota Camry XLE lease is currently more expensive than a 2024 Lexus ES 350 FWD.



The 2025 Camry XLE does offer features that the 2024 Lexus ES 350 doesn’t, including a hybrid powertrain and AWD, but if your priorities lie in comfort, serenity, and style, then the Lexus ES is a better choice. The Lexus ES 350 also comes standard with Toyota’s legendary 3.5-liter V6 whereas the new Camry XLE comes standard with a hybrid powertrain that combines a 2.5-liter four cylinder with three electric motors so it’s significantly more efficient than the Lexus ES 350, but the ES wins the power output race with 302 hp versus the Camry’s 232 hp. Cars Direct reports,

However, upgrading to the 2025 Camry XLE will set you back $469 a month over 36 months with $2,999 due at signing. The effective monthly cost is $552, which is very steep for this segment; so much so you can lease a luxurious Lexus ES for less. Right now, you can lease a 2024 Lexus ES 350 FWD for $399 per month over 36 months with $4,999 due at signing. The ES’ effective monthly cost works out to $538, which is a much better value given its $47,140 MSRP. Keep in mind this is a non-hybrid ES trim; the ES 300h is $100 more expensive. Still, The ES 350 offers substantial power and comfort upgrades over the Camry for a more affordable lease price.

The 2025 Camry’s newness outweighs the Lexus ES 350’s refinement in lease pricing structure it seems, which is a good thing for consumers looking to lease a big, comfy, reliable new car. The Lexus ES 350 lease deal also includes $1,000 in subvention cash from Lexus Financial Services which further contributes to its affordability. The Toyota Camry’s pricing is advertised in Los Angeles, while the Lexus ES 350 offers apply to the Western United States, and all offers expire on June 3. If you’re considering leasing a fancy Camry, you might as well enjoy elevated luxury, comfort, and refinement in the fanciest Camry available, a Lexus ES 350.

