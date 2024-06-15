Listen to the Glorious Sounds of a $325,000 Ford Mustang GTD Cold Start

Ford

This weekend at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France, the 2025 Ford Mustang GTD Carbon Series made its first appearance along with all of its sonorous engine sounds. Fans have been clamoring to hear the reverberation of a cold start, and Ford's Global Director of Motorsport Communications Jay Ward was happy to oblige with a video he posted on X (formerly Twitter) Saturday morning.



The Mustang GTD brings the thunder with a supercharged 800-hp 5.2-liter V-8. Ford says its new performance pack will propel the muscle car to a sub-seven-minute lap of the Nürburgring, assisted by magnesium wheels and a new front fascia with wheel-fronting aerodynamic dive planes.



Rear shock absorbers are on display via a display window that's visible from inside and outside the car. Ford chief program engineer Greg Goodall said in May that the company has never built a suspension like the one on the GTD. The proprietary adaptive Multimatic spool dampers combined with its tubular subframe cribbed from racing create a formidable track-to-road machine.

And now we know the sound matches its looks, too.

