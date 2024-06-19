The Jeep Wrangler 392 Has Been (Briefly) Spared from Extinction

Stellantis

Some things in this world are just too stubborn to die easily. Overgrown wisteria. Cockroaches. John McClane. And, apparently, the Jeep Wrangler 392, because Stellantis announced on June 18th that the Hemi V-8-powered Wrangler that was supposed to be killed off this year will be sticking around for 2025.

"The comments, coverage and conversation showed us that the Jeep community isn’t quite ready to say goodbye to the V-8-powered Wrangler," Jeep North America boss Bill Peffer said in a statement. "[We] will continue the 392 Final Edition into the 2025 model year." Production of 2025 Wrangler 392s will kick off in the first quarter of calendar year 2025, but dealerships can begin taking orders later this year.



This, of course, will likely come as some mild shock to many folks — but perhaps none more than the buyers who forked over a bare minimum of $101,890 for one of the 3,700 examples of the 2024 Jeep Wrangler 392 Final Edition, which rolled out in March of this year.



The six-figure pricetag — which has actually inched up to $102,485 since then, according to Jeep's website — was technically predicated on special features like a half-inch suspension lift, unique three-loop grill guard, Warn winch, bespoke 83-piece tool set, leather seats with "Mayan Gold and Tupelo accents," and, of course, a host of special edition badges to warrant its $8,450 bump over the regular Wrangler 392. Most of those tweaks carry over to the '25 We-Really-Mean-Final-This-Time Edition, although Stellantis says the tool kit and tri-loop grill protector will not be found on the 2025 versions.

The Wrangler 392, in case you'd forgotten, was based upon combining the off-road bits of the Wrangler Rubicon with the 6.4-liter Hemi V-8 found in the dearly departed Dodge Challenger and Charger Scat Pack and SRT 392 models, dialed up to spit out 470 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque and channeled to all four wheels via eight-speed automatic and full-time four-wheel-drive (with, obviously, low range). Dana 44 axles, electronic locking diffs and front sway bar disconnect all aid in off-road shenanigans, as do 11.6 inches of ground clearance — two more than the Rubicon — and heavy-duty shocks and brakes. It does 0-60 miles per hour in four seconds flat, according to our colleagues at Car and Driver, and, at 75 mph, goes just 13 miles per gallon of premium unleaded, putting it right in league with the Bugatti Chiron for highway fuel economy.



