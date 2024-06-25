Low-Mileage 2016 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Track Package on Bring a Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Selling with No Reserve.

A pristine 2016 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350, featuring the coveted Track Package and only 2,400 miles on the odometer, is now available on Bring a Trailer with no reserve. This high-performance muscle car, finished in Shadow Black with striking blue racing stripes, is an ideal addition for collectors and enthusiasts alike.

Under the hood, the GT350 houses a 5.2-liter Voodoo V8 engine, renowned for its flat-plane crankshaft design. This engine, paired with a six-speed manual transmission, delivers a factory-rated 526 horsepower and 429 lb-ft of torque. The Track Package enhances this powertrain with additional coolers for the engine, transmission, and differential, ensuring peak performance during spirited driving.

The Shadow Black exterior is accentuated by over-the-top blue racing stripes with black accents. Functional hood and fender vents, a front splitter adorned with the Shelby logo, HID projector headlights, and quad exhaust outlets highlight the aggressive styling of this GT350. The Track Package also includes a larger rear trunk spoiler, contributing to improved aerodynamics and downforce.

The car rides on black 19″ multi-spoke wheels, fitted with Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires measuring 295/35 up front and 305/35 at the rear. The Track Package further enhances handling with MagneRide magnetically adjusted dampers, performance-tuned front springs, and an aluminum front strut tower brace. Six-piston front and four-piston rear Brembo brake calipers provide exceptional stopping power.

Interior Comfort and Technology

Inside, the cabin features Recaro front sport seats trimmed in Ebony cloth and Miko suede, complemented by color-coordinated door panels and carpets. The Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel frames a 200-mph speedometer, a tachometer with an 8,250-rpm redline, auxiliary gauges, and a central multi-function digital display. Additional gauges for oil pressure and oil temperature are centrally mounted. Convenience features include a rearview camera, cruise control, and a CD stereo.

Story continues

The sale includes the original window sticker, an owner's supplement, a car cover, service records, manufacturer’s literature and accessories, an accident-free Carfax report, and a clean Arizona title. The passenger-side dashboard plaque designates this GT350 as chassis G0357, adding a touch of exclusivity to this already desirable vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

This low-mileage, meticulously maintained 2016 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Track Package offers a rare opportunity to own a modern classic that delivers both thrilling performance and iconic styling. Don't miss your chance to bid on this exceptional muscle car, now available on Bring a Trailer with no reserve.

Cascio Motors is a top-seller on Bring A Trailer. Visit their site to learn more about the consignment process and to see other great cars like this one.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.