McLaren Senna in Viral Los Angeles Wreck Turns Up at Insurance Auction

Insurance Auto Auctions

The one-of-one "Kiwi Edition" McLaren Senna, a car meant for flat-out cornering on the fastest race tracks on the planet, was spotted at an insurance auction hanging out next to wrecked Hyundais and Accords. Why? Because its driver decided to showboat in the middle of Ventura Boulevard and put the nose into a car dealership.

The car popped up on Monday afternoon at what Reddit users quickly ID'd as the North Hollywood lot for Insurance Auto Auctions. That's 15 long miles from where the car crashed on April 28 at around 7:50 p.m., into the side of Lexus of Woodland Hills.

Any doubts of the car's location were quickly dispelled when one user turned up its online auction page. "Not ready for sale," the listing notes rather starkly.

The YouTuber reportedly behind the wheel, Edmond Barseghian, who goes by Mondi, posted about picking the car up only a few days before the wreck.