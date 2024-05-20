This Mercedes 220 SE from Farland Classic Restoration Would Make a Nice Addition to Any Collection

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A family-owned gem for 60 years.

An impeccably restored 1963 Mercedes-Benz 220 SE is now on offer, a rare find that has been cherished within one family for nearly 60 years. This classic cabriolet, restored by Farland Classic Restoration, is finished in original Papyrus White with a Bamboo leather interior, reflecting its luxurious heritage and meticulous attention to detail. Positioned at the pinnacle of the Mercedes 111-series during its era, this model featured advanced amenities such as fuel injection—a notable innovation while others were still using carburetors.

Originally purchased in Carmel, California, this vehicle not only boasts a full history of careful maintenance but also recent significant enhancements that affirm its blend of classic allure and modern functionality. The car has received a comprehensive refresh including a factory-spec engine rebuild costing $26,000, a new leather interior, a canvas convertible top, and an air conditioning upgrade to R-134A refrigerant. These thoughtful updates ensure the car operates as beautifully as it looks, making it both a joy to drive and a reliable investment.

Included in the sale are extensive service records dating back to the 1960s, original owner’s manuals complete with dealership service stamps, and proper trunk equipment. This sale also promises correct-sized new tires to replace the currently undersized ones. This 220 SE not only invites admiration but also practical driving enjoyment, standing out as a sophisticated yet functional piece of automotive history.

Prospective buyers are encouraged to visit Farland Classic Restoration to experience this vehicle firsthand or send an agent on their behalf. Transparency and thorough due diligence are advocated, as the vehicle is sold AS-IS, like most consignments. This Mercedes presents a rare opportunity to own a part of automotive history, beautifully bridged with modern enhancements, making it a splendid addition to any collection.

This amazing Mercedes is being sold by Farland Classic Restoration. The facility offer sales, consignment, service, storage and award-winning Concours level restoration.

