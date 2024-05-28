Michigan Mother Killed in Sand Dune Drag Racing Crash

Michigan DNR

A Michigan mother of two was killed over the weekend while protecting her family after a Jeep lost control during a drag racing event at Silver Lake State Park Sand Dunes, according to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Kadie Price of Pierson, Michigan. According to the police report, Price and her family were standing alongside the sandy “drag strip” located inside the state park when the accident occurred. According to the report the crash took place on Sunday, May 26, at around 11:37 a.m. A modified Jeep CJ lost control while traveling northbound on the strip with an unnamed 64-year-old man behind the wheel. The Jeep veered towards the amassed crowd of spectators, hitting a stationary vehicle in the process. That vehicle was propelled into Price, who managed to push her two year old daughter out of the way before being struck. Police say that Price’s actions likely saved the toddler from serious injury or death. First responders from Oceana County and Silver Lake State Park rangers attempted to provide medical assistance to Price at the scene, but she died from her injuries shortly after the accident.

An investigation into the accident is still ongoing, according to a statement from the responding department. The Jeep driver in question has been identified by local authorities, but their identity is being held pending the investigation.

Price is survived by her two children, as well as her husband, who works as a deputy for the Kent County Sheriff's Office, according to ClickOnDetroit. A donation page to support the family has been set up, and has currently garnered more than $37,000 in donations at the time of writing. You can visit the page at the link provided here.

