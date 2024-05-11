Listed below are the Most Reliable Cars across many vehicle categories, as ranked by iSeeCars reliability score. Reliability is one of the most important elements to consider when selecting a vehicle. Whether you want a subcompact hatchback with excellent fuel economy, an emissions-free electric vehicle, or an all-wheel-drive SUV, there is a wide spectrum of vehicles to choose from across American, European, Japanese and Korean automakers.

How do car buyers find a reliable vehicle they can depend on? Automotive research firm iSeeCars analyzed over 12 million used vehicles to determine reliable cars with the best long-term staying power based on their ability to reach a high mileage threshold. While the analysis involved used cars, the results are also a strong indicator of predicted reliability for new model year vehicles.

This list focuses on reliable cars by vehicle type and powertrain (i.e. electric cars and hybrids), but shoppers interested in the most reliable car brands can browse our Most Reliable Car Brands page. That page features luxury brands like Acura, Genesis, Infiniti, Lincoln, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche as well as mainstream brands like Chrysler, Dodge, Honda, Ram, and Volkswagen.

Beyond reliability, buyers should consider their specific vehicle needs when shopping for their next model. Reliability can be found in performance coupes and practical crossovers, so there are no limitations on vehicle type. But while a luxury car with the latest infotainment and connectivity features may sound appealing, a small SUV with a fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine and high reliability ratings, like the Toyota RAV4, might be the smarter choice.

Most Reliable Small Cars:

Honda Civic (coupe) - 9.1 / 10 Honda Civic - 8.8 / 10 Toyota Corolla - 8.5 / 10

Most Reliable Midsize Cars:

Honda Accord - 9.3 / 10 Toyota Camry - 8.9 / 10 Nissan Altima - 8.3 / 10

Most Reliable Large Cars:

Toyota Avalon - 9.8 / 10 Nissan Maxima - 8.5 / 10 Chevrolet Impala - 8.5 / 10

Most Reliable Small SUVs:

Honda CR-V - 9.0 / 10 Subaru Outback - 8.6 / 10 Toyota RAV4 - 8.5 / 10

Most Reliable Midsize SUVs:

Toyota 4Runner - 9.4 / 10 Honda Pilot - 9.2 / 10 Toyota Highlander - 8.9 / 10

Most Reliable Large SUVs:

Toyota Land Cruiser - 9.9 / 10 Toyota Sequoia - 9.7 / 10 Ford Flex - 9.2 / 10

Most Reliable Midsize Trucks:

Honda Ridgeline - 9.3 / 10 Toyota Tacoma - 9.2 / 10 Ford Ranger - 8.8 / 10

Most Reliable Full-Size Trucks:

Toyota Tundra - 9.3 / 10 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD - 9.3 / 10 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited - 9.2 / 10

Most Reliable Minivans:

Toyota Sienna - 8.7 / 10 Honda Odyssey - 8.7 / 10 Kia Sedona - 8.1 / 10

To see the entire list of reliable cars across all categories, check out our full reliable cars list.

