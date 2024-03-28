Motorious Readers Get 2x Entries To Win This Dark Horse & Lightning

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Ford Unleashes Ultimate Power Duo: Dark Horse Mustang and Lightning Truck Up for Grabs.

In an electrifying new giveaway, Ford enthusiasts have the opportunity to win a power-packed pair of vehicles, combining high performance and electric innovation. The 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, the most potent production Mustang (excluding Shelbys) to date, is being offered alongside the cutting-edge 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning truck. This unprecedented duo promises over 1,000 combined horsepower and a chance to own a piece of automotive history.

The Mustang Dark Horse, with its 500-horsepower V-8 engine, revives the legendary 302ci (5.0L) power unit, marrying it to a classic six-speed manual transmission. As the highlight of the Mustang's seventh generation, the Dark Horse accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.1 seconds, completing a quarter-mile sprint in a mere 12 seconds. This collector's dream, the second retail unit off the production line, boasts a striking Blue Ember color-shifting paint, an Indigo Blue interior, and an array of performance features, including rev-matching, launch control, and adjustable exhaust sound settings, with a total MSRP of $71,355.

Not to be overshadowed, the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning introduces Ford's pioneering venture into the all-electric pickup segment. This Lariat Supercrew 4x4 model delivers 580 horsepower and a remarkable 320-mile range per charge, making it faster than the 700-hp F-150 Raptor R to 60 mph. The Lightning retains the classic F-150 design while offering modern electric power and spacious cabin comfort. This particular model comes loaded with over $10,000 in factory options and custom enhancements from CJ Pony Parts, including a leveling kit, custom wheels, and an exclusive tonneau cover, culminating in an $81,615 MSRP.

This giveaway not only offers an impressive duo of Ford's latest and greatest but also supports a great cause, with proceeds aiding various charitable initiatives. With a donation, participants gain a chance to win both vehicles, plus an additional $41,000 to cover taxes, making this an opportunity too good to pass up. Enter today and you could be driving away in these two dream machines, embodying the pinnacle of performance and electric innovation.

