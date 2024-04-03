Motorious Readers Get 2x Entries To Win This Dark Horse & Lightning

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Both are great prizes.

Ford enthusiasts, get ready for an electrifying opportunity that pairs raw power with cutting-edge innovation in a giveaway like no other. The grand prize? None other than the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, boasting an impressive 500 horsepower from its V-8 engine, paired with a groundbreaking 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning, Ford's first all-electric full-size pickup truck, making it the ultimate dream package for car lovers.

This giveaway isn't just about owning two high-performance vehicles; it's about experiencing the pinnacle of automotive engineering. The Mustang Dark Horse, VIN 002 and the second retail unit off the production line, is not only the most potent production Mustang ever built (excluding Shelbys) but also a collector's dream with its six-speed stick shift and Blue Ember color-shifting paint. Meanwhile, the F-150 Lightning Lariat Supercrew 4x4 truck introduces a new era of "built-tough" with an electric range of 320 miles and an array of high-end options, including Ford's BlueCruise and a twin moonroof, bringing the total MSRP to $81,615.

Enhancements by CJ Pony Parts, including a Rough Country 2-inch leveling kit and 20-inch Anthracite Fuel Rebel 6 wheels, make the F-150 Lightning not just a daily driver but a statement. With over 1,000 combined horsepower, these vehicles offer unparalleled performance, whether you're hitting the track or towing with zero emissions.

By entering this giveaway, participants not only have the chance to win these two exceptional vehicles but also contribute to a noble cause, with a portion of the proceeds supporting charitable endeavors. This unique combination of adrenaline-pumping performance and philanthropy makes entering an easy choice. Why wait? Your ticket to owning a piece of automotive history and helping make a difference is just a click away.

