Motorious Readers Get 50% More Entries To Win This 2024 Z06 Z07 Convertible & $25,000 Cash

Embark on the ultimate driving experience with a chance to win a 2024 Corvette Z06 Convertible, complete with the Z07 Performance Package. Not only does this sweepstakes offer you the opportunity to own America's supercar, but it also supports a noble cause, benefiting TRI Industries and Soldiers for the Truth Foundation, organizations dedicated to providing employment to veterans and aiding those suffering from PTSD and TBI.

This striking Riptide Blue Metallic Corvette Z06 Convertible is the epitome of performance and style, designed for those who demand the best in speed, control, and aesthetics. The Z07 Performance Package elevates the driving experience with Magnetic Selective Ride Control, Brembo Carbon Ceramic brakes, and a suite of carbon fiber enhancements that promise an exhilarating ride.

Prize Highlights:

A 2024 Corvette Z06 Convertible adorned in a captivating Riptide Blue Metallic with a Sky Cool Gray interior.

Equipped with Competition Sport bucket seats and a carbon fiber and sueded microfiber-wrapped steering wheel for the ultimate driving comfort and grip.

The heart of this beast is a 5.5L V8 DI high-output engine with a flat plane crank, boasting 670 hp @ 8400 RPM and 460 lb-ft @ 6300 RPM, complemented by a dry sump oil system and an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Z07 Performance Package features performance Brembo carbon ceramic antilock brakes, carbon fiber ground effects, and Magnetic Selective Ride Control for unparalleled performance.

Aesthetic enhancements include black exhaust tips, Stealth Interior Trim Package, body-color exterior accents, and the Convertible Engine Appearance Package.

Front lift with memory and Visible Carbon Fiber Aero Package to complete the look and functionality of this modern marvel.

By entering this sweepstakes, you not only get the chance to win this magnificent 2024 Corvette Z06 Convertible but also contribute to supporting veterans through TRI Industries and Soldiers for the Truth Foundation. Don't miss your chance to drive the dream and make a difference in the lives of those who have served.

